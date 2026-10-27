Cross Country Travels to Wisconsin for 2026 Big Ten Championships

The UCLA cross country team opens its 2026 postseason this weekend, returning to Verona, Wis. For the 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 30.

All 18 league schools will be sending squads to Zimmer Championship Course, located about eight miles from Madison, Wis.. Each Big Ten institution will have women's teams in competition, while 15 will have men's teams running.

The day starts off with the women's 6k starting at 8:35 a.m. PT (10:35 a.m. CT) followed by the men's 8k at 9:35 a.m. PT (11:35 a.m. CT).

Both races will be televised on the Big Ten Network starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. Coverage can be streamed HERE.

Live results can be found HERE.

UCLA is coming off a solid performance at the Nuttycombe Invite, also hosted by Wisconsin at the Zimmer XC Course, as the men raced to a No. 22 finish while the women were No. 27. Henry Coughlan and Andreas Dybdahl both secured top-100 individual finishes on the men’s side, with Evie Marheineke pacing the UCLA women.

Earlier in the year, freshman Gretchen Yakaitis placed fourth overall to lead the UCLA women to a fifth-place finish at the St. Mary’s Invitational in Northern California.

Stay tuned to @uclatrackandfield on Instagram for updates from the Big Ten Championships.

Championship Schedule (All times PT)

6:15 a.m. – Venue/Course Opens

8:30 a.m. – Coverage begins on Big Ten Network

8:35 a.m. – Women's Championship 6k Race

9:35 a.m. – Men's Championship 8k Race

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony