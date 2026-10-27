Trent Perry Selected to Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA junior Trent Perry has been selected to the watch list for this season’s Jerry West Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate shooting guard.



Perry enters his junior season at UCLA after a productive sophomore campaign in 2025-26. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while recording 0.9 steals per contest. Perry averaged 29.9 minutes per game, the third-highest average on the Bruins’ roster last season.



Perry shot 43.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3-point range in 2025-26. He also ranked No. 10 in the Big Ten in free throw percentage, converting 85.8 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line.



In addition to his contributions on the court, Perry was recognized on the Winter Academic All-Big Ten Team in March 2026.



The Jerry West Award recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Named in honor of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West, the award is presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



College basketball’s annual position-by-position watch lists, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognize the top players at each position heading into the 2026-27 season.



As the college basketball season progresses, the watch list for the Jerry West Award will remain fluid, with student-athletes eligible to be added before the selection of the finalists. Fans are encouraged to participate in the award’s fan voting in each of three rounds, starting on Friday, Oct. 30. The watch list will narrow to 20 players in February, before the list gets trimmed down to 10 top student-athletes and then five, in March.



In late March, the five finalists will be presented to West’s family and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The winners of this season’s 2027 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date.



The other four positional awards in men’s basketball include the Bob Cousy Award (point guard), Julius Erving Award (small forward), Karl Malone Award (power forward) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (center).



Illinois guard Keaton Wagler was honored at the conclusion of the 2025-26 collegiate season as the Jerry West Award winner.



2027 Jerry West Award Candidates

Denzel Aberdeen (Florida)

Matt Able (North Carolina)

Alijah Arenas (USC)

Finley Bizjack (West Virginia)

John Blackwell (Duke)

Miles Byrd (Providence)

Collin Chandler (BYU)

Quentin Coleman (Illinois)

Mason Falslev (Utah State)

Austin Goosby (Texas)

PJ Haggerty (Texas A&M)

Caleb Holt (Arizona)

Trey McKenney (Michigan)

John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State)

Braylon Mullins (UConn)

Tyler Perkins (Villanova)

Trent Perry (UCLA)

Killyan Toure (Iowa State)

Seth Trimble (Louisville)

Jeremiah Wilkinson (Arkansas)

*players can play their way onto and off the list during the season.