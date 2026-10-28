Men's Golf Edged in Match Play by Arizona at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. – The UCLA men’s golf team lost in an East Lake Cup match play consolation event to Arizona, 3-2, on Wednesday in the Bruins’ final competition of the fall season.

Sophomore Josh Kim won his match against Arizona at East Lake Golf Club, while sophomore Tyler Loree and junior Baylor Larrabee each halved their contest. Senior Alex Papayoanou and sophomore Lucas Rizo-Patron lost their respective matches against the Wildcats.

Kim defeated Arizona’s Jorge Sampedro, 2&1. He concluded the two days of match play with wins against Oklahoma State and Arizona.

Auburn defeated No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State, 4-1, in the afternoon’s championship match play contest.

UCLA finished in third place out of four teams in Monday’s round of stroke play.

The Bruins will return to action in January 2027, competing at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, Calif. Dates of the local tournament are Monday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 26.



Tuesday’s Match Play Results (vs. Arizona)

Tyler Loree (UCLA) tied with Matěj Bača (Arizona)

William Wistrand (Arizona) def. Alex Papayoanou (UCLA), 3&1

Josh Kim (UCLA) def. Jorge Sampedro (Arizona), 2&1

Adam Fahey (Arizona) def. Lucas Rizo-Patron (UCLA), 4&2

Baylor Larrabee (UCLA) tied with Tianyi Xiong (Arizona)



Monday’s Match Play Results (vs. Oklahoma State)

Baylor Larrabee (UCLA) def. John Wild (Oklahoma State), 2&1

Preston Stout (Oklahoma State) def. Alex Papayoanou (UCLA), 5&3

Gaven Lane (Oklahoma State) def. Tyler Loree (UCLA), 8&7

Josh Kim (UCLA) def. Eric Lee (Oklahoma State), 2&1

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (Oklahoma State), def. Lucas Rizo-Patron (UCLA), 5&3