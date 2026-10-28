Men's Golf Falls Short in Match Play Against No. 1 Oklahoma State

ATLANTA, Ga. – The UCLA men’s golf team lost to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State, 3-2, in a match play semifinal of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday afternoon at East Lake Golf Club.



The Bruins will move into a consolation contest against Arizona on Wednesday on the third and final day of competition at the East Lake Cup. UCLA and Arizona are scheduled to begin at approximately 7:20 a.m. PT (10:20 a.m. ET in Arizona).



Junior Baylor Larrabee and sophomore Josh Kim won their respective matches on Tuesday against the top-ranked Cowboys. Larrabee defeated John Wild, 2&1. Kim won his match against Oklahoma State’s Eric Lee, 2&1.



Senior Alex Papayoanou lost to Preston Stout and sophomore Lucas Rizo-Patron fell short in his match against Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson. Both scores were 5&3. Sophomore Tyler Loree dropped his match against Oklahoma State’s Gaven Lane, 8&7.



Wednesday’s final match play competition will mark UCLA’s last event of the fall golf season.



Broadcast Details

Fans can watch live coverage of the East Lake Cup this Wednesday from 12-3 p.m. (PT). Golf Central’s coverage will run from 3-4 p.m. (PT). Golf Channel and Golf Channel mobile will provide live coverage of the competition of one of college golf’s premiere events.



