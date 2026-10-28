Wayne Knight Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA – The Maxwell Football Club on Wednesday morning announced that UCLA fifth-year running back Wayne Knight has been added to the 2026 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Football Club presents the award annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Knight was one of six standouts added to the watch list on Wednesday, and was the only one from the Big Ten.

Gary Beban is the only Bruin to win the Maxwell Award, earning the honor in 1967.

Knight has been one of the most electrifying offensive players in the country so far this season, rushing 99 times for 627 yards (6.3 yards/carry) and 12 touchdowns. He’s added 14 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, and is averaging 20.1 yards per return as the Bruins’ primary kickoff returner.

The Smyrna, Del. native ranks fourth in the country in both rushing and total touchdowns, and sits at No. 19 in the FBS in yards per carry. Knight has found the end zone in each of UCLA’s seven games this season, the first Bruin with a seven-game rushing-TD streak since Joshua Kelley in 2018. His average of 130.6 all-purpose yards per game is second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally.

With Knight at the head of a three-headed rushing attack alongside fellow backs Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, UCLA leads the Big Ten in both rushing touchdowns (24, fourth in the FBS) and rushing offense (233 yards/game, ninth in the FBS).

Knight has had several standout performances this year, earning Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week (most versatile player in college football) honors on three different occasions. He had eight rushing scores over the Bruins’ first three games alone, and posted a signature performance against Purdue on Sept. 19, rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns with 252 all-purpose yards.

He also picked up national recognition after standout performances at California on Sept. 5 (three rushing TDs) and at Oregon on Oct. 10 (103 rushing yards, two total TDs).

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 10, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on Nov. 24. The winner of the 90th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10.

UCLA returns to the Rose Bowl this Saturday, hosting Nevada (3-4, 2-2 Mountain West) in a non-conference clash in Pasadena. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.