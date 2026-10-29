Betts, Brown Named to Naismith Preseason Player of the Year Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Two Bruins have named to the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Awards announced Thursday.
Sophomore Sienna Betts is joined by senior Addy Brown on the preseason list, which includes 50 of the best student-athletes heading into the women’s college basketball season.
Betts was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. The Centennial, Colo., native notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.
Brown lands on the Naismith Trophy Watch List for the second-consecutive season after a three-year career at Iowa State. The forward from Derby, Kansas, averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in her 21 appearances as a junior. Se comes to UCLA as Iowa State’s 25th all-time leading scorer (1,211 points) with all-time top 10 ISU marks for rebounding average (T-6th, 8.1 RPG) and assists (7th, 460 assists).
The end of season award recognizes the nation’s top women’s basketball player each year.
2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List
|
KK Arnold
|
Senior
|
G
|
UConn
|
Jasmine Bascoe
|
Junior
|
G
|
Villanova
|
Imari Berry
|
Junior
|
G
|
Louisville
|
Sophomore
|
F
|
UCLA
|
Mikayla Blakes
|
Junior
|
G
|
Vanderbilt
|
Madison Booker
|
Senior
|
F
|
Texas
|
Zoe Brooks
|
Senior
|
G
|
NC State
|
Senior
|
F
|
UCLA
|
Jaloni Cambridge
|
Junior
|
G
|
Ohio State
|
Dani Carnegie
|
Junior
|
G
|
Iowa
|
Aaliyah Chavez
|
Sophomore
|
G
|
Oklahoma
|
Gia Cooke
|
Senior
|
G
|
West Virginia
|
Talaysia Cooper
|
Senior
|
G
|
Ole Miss
|
Audi Crooks
|
Senior
|
C
|
Oklahoma State
|
Jazzy Davidson
|
Sophomore
|
G
|
USC
|
Joyce Edwards
|
Junior
|
F
|
South Carolina
|
Toby Fournier
|
Junior
|
F
|
Duke
|
MiLaysia Fulwiley
|
Senior
|
G
|
LSU
|
Aubrey Galvan
|
Sophomore
|
G
|
Vanderbilt
|
Delaney Gibb
|
Junior
|
G
|
BYU
|
Kate Harpring
|
Freshman
|
G
|
North Carolina
|
Ava Heiden
|
Junior
|
C
|
Iowa
|
Hannah Hidalgo
|
Senior
|
G
|
Notre Dame
|
Avery Howell
|
Junior
|
G
|
Washington
|
Uche Izoje
|
Sophomore
|
C
|
Syracuse
|
Kymora Johnson
|
Senior
|
G
|
Virginia
|
Tessa Johnson
|
Senior
|
G
|
South Carolina
|
Chloe Kitts
|
Senior
|
F
|
South Carolina
|
Liv McGill
|
Junior
|
G
|
Oklahoma State
|
S’Mya Nichols
|
Senior
|
G
|
Kansas
|
Oluchi Okananwa
|
Senior
|
G
|
Maryland
|
Olivia Olson
|
Junior
|
G
|
Michigan
|
Khamil Pierre
|
Senior
|
F
|
NC State
|
Britt Prince
|
Junior
|
G
|
Nebraska
|
Blanca Quiñonez
|
Sophomore
|
F
|
UConn
|
Tajianna Roberts
|
Junior
|
G
|
Louisville
|
Taliah Scott
|
Senior
|
G
|
Baylor
|
Sayvia Sellers
|
Senior
|
G
|
Washington
|
Clara Silva
|
Junior
|
C
|
TCU
|
Clara Strack
|
Senior
|
C
|
Kentucky
|
Sarah Strong
|
Junior
|
F
|
UConn
|
Syla Swords
|
Junior
|
G
|
Michigan
|
Lulu Twidale
|
Senior
|
G
|
California
|
Talayah Walker
|
Junior
|
G
|
Georgia Tech
|
Zyanna Walker
|
Senior
|
G
|
Colorado
|
Berry Wallace
|
Junior
|
F
|
Illinois
|
JuJu Watkins
|
Senior
|
G
|
USC
|
Lauren Whittaker
|
Junior
|
F
|
Gonzaga
|
Jada Williams
|
Senior
|
G
|
LSU
|
Mikaylah Williams
|
Senior
|
G
|
LSU