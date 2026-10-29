Betts, Brown Named to Naismith Preseason Player of the Year Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Two Bruins have named to the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Awards announced Thursday.



Sophomore Sienna Betts is joined by senior Addy Brown on the preseason list, which includes 50 of the best student-athletes heading into the women’s college basketball season.



Betts was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. The Centennial, Colo., native notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.



Brown lands on the Naismith Trophy Watch List for the second-consecutive season after a three-year career at Iowa State. The forward from Derby, Kansas, averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in her 21 appearances as a junior. Se comes to UCLA as Iowa State’s 25th all-time leading scorer (1,211 points) with all-time top 10 ISU marks for rebounding average (T-6th, 8.1 RPG) and assists (7th, 460 assists).



The end of season award recognizes the nation’s top women’s basketball player each year.



2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List





KK Arnold Senior G UConn Jasmine Bascoe Junior G Villanova Imari Berry Junior G Louisville Sienna Betts Sophomore F UCLA Mikayla Blakes Junior G Vanderbilt Madison Booker Senior F Texas Zoe Brooks Senior G NC State Addy Brown Senior F UCLA Jaloni Cambridge Junior G Ohio State Dani Carnegie Junior G Iowa Aaliyah Chavez Sophomore G Oklahoma Gia Cooke Senior G West Virginia Talaysia Cooper Senior G Ole Miss Audi Crooks Senior C Oklahoma State Jazzy Davidson Sophomore G USC Joyce Edwards Junior F South Carolina Toby Fournier Junior F Duke MiLaysia Fulwiley Senior G LSU Aubrey Galvan Sophomore G Vanderbilt Delaney Gibb Junior G BYU Kate Harpring Freshman G North Carolina Ava Heiden Junior C Iowa Hannah Hidalgo Senior G Notre Dame Avery Howell Junior G Washington Uche Izoje Sophomore C Syracuse Kymora Johnson Senior G Virginia Tessa Johnson Senior G South Carolina Chloe Kitts Senior F South Carolina Liv McGill Junior G Oklahoma State S’Mya Nichols Senior G Kansas Oluchi Okananwa Senior G Maryland Olivia Olson Junior G Michigan Khamil Pierre Senior F NC State Britt Prince Junior G Nebraska Blanca Quiñonez Sophomore F UConn Tajianna Roberts Junior G Louisville Taliah Scott Senior G Baylor Sayvia Sellers Senior G Washington Clara Silva Junior C TCU Clara Strack Senior C Kentucky Sarah Strong Junior F UConn Syla Swords Junior G Michigan Lulu Twidale Senior G California Talayah Walker Junior G Georgia Tech Zyanna Walker Senior G Colorado Berry Wallace Junior F Illinois JuJu Watkins Senior G USC Lauren Whittaker Junior F Gonzaga Jada Williams Senior G LSU Mikaylah Williams Senior G LSU