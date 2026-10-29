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Addy Brown, wearing a blue UCLA jersey, dribbles a basketball during the Bruins' preseason exhibition at Cal. The ball is chest height, and Brown looks for her teammates out of frame.Addy Brown, wearing a blue UCLA jersey, dribbles a basketball during the Bruins' preseason exhibition at Cal. The ball is chest height, and Brown looks for her teammates out of frame.

Addy Brown (Photo: Caren Nicdao)

Betts, Brown Named to Naismith Preseason Player of the Year Watch List

Women's Basketball

The preseason watch list includes 50 of the best student-athletes heading into the women’s college basketball season.

LOS ANGELES – Two Bruins have named to the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Awards announced Thursday.

Sophomore Sienna Betts is joined by senior Addy Brown on the preseason list, which includes 50 of the best student-athletes heading into the women’s college basketball season.

Betts was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. The Centennial, Colo., native notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.

Brown lands on the Naismith Trophy Watch List for the second-consecutive season after a three-year career at Iowa State. The forward from Derby, Kansas, averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in her 21 appearances as a junior. Se comes to UCLA as Iowa State’s 25th all-time leading scorer (1,211 points) with all-time top 10 ISU marks for rebounding average (T-6th, 8.1 RPG) and assists (7th, 460 assists).

The end of season award recognizes the nation’s top women’s basketball player each year.

2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List

KK Arnold

Senior

G

UConn

Jasmine Bascoe

Junior

G

Villanova

Imari Berry

Junior

G

Louisville

Sienna Betts

Sophomore

F

UCLA

Mikayla Blakes

Junior

G

Vanderbilt

Madison Booker

Senior

F

Texas

Zoe Brooks

Senior

G

NC State

Addy Brown

Senior

F

UCLA

Jaloni Cambridge

Junior

G

Ohio State

Dani Carnegie

Junior

G

Iowa

Aaliyah Chavez

Sophomore

G

Oklahoma

Gia Cooke

Senior

G

West Virginia

Talaysia Cooper

Senior

G

Ole Miss

Audi Crooks

Senior

C

Oklahoma State

Jazzy Davidson

Sophomore

G

USC

Joyce Edwards

Junior

F

South Carolina

Toby Fournier

Junior

F

Duke

MiLaysia Fulwiley

Senior

G

LSU

Aubrey Galvan

Sophomore

G

Vanderbilt

Delaney Gibb

Junior

G

BYU

Kate Harpring

Freshman

G

North Carolina

Ava Heiden

Junior

C

Iowa

Hannah Hidalgo

Senior

G

Notre Dame

Avery Howell

Junior

G

Washington

Uche Izoje

Sophomore

C

Syracuse

Kymora Johnson

Senior

G

Virginia

Tessa Johnson

Senior

G

South Carolina

Chloe Kitts

Senior

F

South Carolina

Liv McGill

Junior

G

Oklahoma State

S’Mya Nichols

Senior

G

Kansas

Oluchi Okananwa

Senior

G

Maryland

Olivia Olson

Junior

G

Michigan

Khamil Pierre

Senior

F

NC State

Britt Prince

Junior

G

Nebraska

Blanca Quiñonez

Sophomore

F

UConn

Tajianna Roberts

Junior

G

Louisville

Taliah Scott

Senior

G

Baylor

Sayvia Sellers

Senior

G

Washington

Clara Silva

Junior

C

TCU

Clara Strack

Senior

C

Kentucky

Sarah Strong

Junior

F

UConn

Syla Swords

Junior

G

Michigan

Lulu Twidale

Senior

G

California

Talayah Walker

Junior

G

Georgia Tech

Zyanna Walker

Senior

G

Colorado

Berry Wallace

Junior

F

Illinois

JuJu Watkins

Senior

G

USC

Lauren Whittaker

Junior

F

Gonzaga

Jada Williams

Senior

G

LSU

Mikaylah Williams

Senior

G

LSU