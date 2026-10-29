Garrett Mitchell Helps Brewers Capture First World Series Title

LOS ANGELES – Former UCLA standout Garrett Mitchell added his name to the growing list of Bruin World Series champions, helping the Milwaukee Brewers capture the 2026 World Series title and deliver the first championship in franchise history.

Mitchell's championship is another milestone for UCLA Baseball and continues a remarkable run for the Bruin family on baseball's biggest stage. The 2026 title marks the third consecutive season in which a UCLA alumnus has been part of a World Series-winning club, following back-to-back championships by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in 2024 and 2025.

Mitchell was a key contributor throughout Milwaukee's championship campaign in 2026, appearing in 145 games while batting .262 with 11 home runs, 65 RBIs, 74 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. His biggest moments came in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, where he emerged as one of the Brewers' most impactful players during a four-game sweep. After homering in Game 3, Mitchell delivered the defining swing of the series in Game 4, battling back from an 0-2 count before launching a go-ahead solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. Mitchell’s homers helped propel Milwaukee to its first National League pennant since 1982 and clinch the franchise's first-ever World Series berth.

A first-round selection in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Mitchell was chosen No. 20 overall by Milwaukee after an outstanding career in Westwood. At the time of his selection, he became UCLA's highest-drafted position player since Chase Utley was selected No. 15 overall in 2000 and the program's highest-drafted outfielder since Shane Mack went No. 11 overall in 1984.

Mitchell arrived in professional baseball following one of the most productive careers by an outfielder in UCLA history. Through the completion of his junior season, he posted a .327 batting average with a .393 on-base percentage and .478 slugging percentage while recording 24 doubles, 15 triples, six home runs and 99 RBIs across 477 career at-bats.

One of the most dynamic players to wear the Bruins uniform, Mitchell established a UCLA single-season record with 12 triples in 2019 and finished his collegiate career ranked second in program history with 15 career triples. His breakout 2019 campaign earned All-America honors, and he was also recognized as an ABCA Gold Glove finalist thanks to his elite defensive play in center field.

With Mitchell's championship in 2026 and Roberts' World Series-winning seasons in 2024 and 2025, Bruins have continued to leave a lasting mark on Major League Baseball's biggest stage.