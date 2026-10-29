Omosigho Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

CHICAGO – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the No. 7 UCLA football team was named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2026 Butkus Award on Wednesday.

The Butkus Foundation presents the award annually to the top linebacker in college football. Omosigho, who is in his first year as a regular starter, was one of five Big Ten linebackers recognized as semifinalists. Finalists for the Butkus Award will be revealed on Nov. 20, with the winner announced the week of Dec. 7.

Omosigho has been the captain on UCLA’s vaunted defense which ranks as one of the best in college football. With help from Omosigho, the Bruins (7-0, 5-0) rank top 10 nationally in takeaways (22), fumble recoveries (10), pass efficiency defense (102.69), rushing defense (90.4) and total defense (272.9). As a whole, UCLA has limited its opponents to seven points or fewer in nine of 14 halves this year, including three scoreless halves.

Omosigho enters Week 9 as the FBS leader with five forced fumbles. Among Big Ten players, he ranks second in solo tackles per game (5.0), fourth in tackles for loss (10.0), fifth in sacks (5.5) and sixth in total tackles per game (8.1).

Omosigho was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week following his Week 1 performance at California on Sept. 5. He nearly doubled his previous career high in tackles with 14 in addition to posting 2.0 tackles for loss, including a strip sack in the 45-24 win. Two weeks later, he was recognized as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after posting 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks in a 52-38 win over Purdue on Sept. 19.

A native of Crandall, Texas, Omosigho was named a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist and Associated Press Midseason First-Team All-American on Oct. 15. He was also added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Sept. 30.

Omosigho and the Bruins close their three-game homestand at Rose Bowl Stadium this Saturday versus Nevada at 1:15 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets to the contest HERE.