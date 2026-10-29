UCLA Athletics Announces New Contract for Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jordan Cordry

UCLA Athletics today announced a new contract for UCLA Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jordan Cordry, securing her leadership of the program through the 2029-30 season.



“Jordan has done an outstanding job building a program that reflects the values and standards we believe in at UCLA,” said UCLA CEO and Director of Athletics Tim Harris. “The results speak for themselves, but what stands out most is the culture of accountability, growth and excellence she has built. We are proud of what Jordan has accomplished and excited for what is ahead.”



In seven seasons at UCLA, Cordry has consistently elevated the Bruins on the national stage, highlighted by a top-20 finish at the 2026 NCAA Championships, the team’s highest finish under Cordry.



“UCLA holds a special place in my heart, and it is an honor and privilege to continue leading this program,” Cordry said. “I am incredibly grateful to Tim Harris and the entire UCLA Athletics leadership team for their continued trust and commitment to our vision. I could not be prouder of the student-athletes and staff who make this program so special. Our mission is to contribute to the UCLA legacy of excellence by maximizing our potential and elevating one another, and that commitment continues to guide us forward. With an incredible pair of recruiting classes joining our pool deck in the coming years and LA28 on the horizon, I’m excited for what lies ahead and am grateful for the opportunity to get back to work. The future is bright in Westwood."



Under Cordry, UCLA women's swimming and diving has made considerable strides both in the classroom and on the pool deck each season. Cordry has coached 17 student-athletes to 24 All-American honors across seven seasons. Most recently, Cordry coached Rosie Murphy, who earned All-American honors individually in both the 200 IM and 400 IM at the 2026 NCAA Championships. With top-eight finishes in both events, Murphy became the first Bruin swimmer since Brittany Beauchan in 2010 to earn multiple individual All-American honors.



The Bruins have also finished fourth or better at the conference championships in five of her seven seasons to date, including a third-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships in 2021.



Academically, the Bruins have thrived under Cordry. UCLA has earned CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors each season under Cordry, and over 40 student-athletes have earned individual Scholar All-America honors. At the conference level, 144 Bruins have earned conference academic honors.



UCLA continues its 2026-27 campaign November 6 and 7 when it heads across town to take on USC, Arizona, and Arizona State at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.