Betts, Brown, Hunter Included in Naismith Starting Five Preseason Watchlists

LOS ANGELES – Three Bruins were included on positional award preseason watchlists, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week.
Senior Donovyn Hunter, senior Addy Brown, and sophomore Sienna Betts were included in the 20-player preseason lists for shooting guard, small forward, and center of the year awards, respectively.
Hunter lands on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year list for the first time in her career. She comes to UCLA after two seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs and a freshman campaign at Oregon State. Hunter was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and one of five players on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team in 2025-26. As a junior, she averaged 10.2 points per game on .457/.337/.738 shooting splits in 38 games; Hunter started all 38 of her appearances. She was also a Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree in 2023-24, and garnered honorable mention Pac-12 All-Defensive team accolades.
Brown lands on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year in her first campaign with UCLa after a three-year career at Iowa State. The forward from Derby, Kansas, averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in her 21 appearances as a junior. Brown comes to UCLA as Iowa State’s 25th all-time leading scorer (1,211 points) with all-time top 10 ISU marks for rebounding average (T-6th, 8.1 RPG) and assists (7th, 460 assists).
Betts follows in the footsteps of her elder sister, the two-time Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. The Centennial, Colo., native was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. She notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.
Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist
Ruby Whitehorn – Arizona State
Taliah Scott – Baylor
Delaney Gibb – BYU
Lulu Twidale – Cal
Riley Weiss – Columbia
Riley Nelson – Duke
Dani Carnegie – Iowa
Asia Boone – Kentucky
Tajianna Roberts – Louisville
MiLaysia Fulwiley – LSU
Oluchi Okananwa – Maryland
Syla Swords – Michigan
Talaysia Cooper – Ole Miss
Taryn Barbot – Pitt
Hannah Wickstrom – Purdue
Tessa Johnson – South Carolina
Donovyn Hunter – UCLA
JuJu Watkins – USC
Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
Avery Howell – Washington
Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist
McKinna Brackens – Arizona State
Skylar Jones – Baylor
Jadyn Donovan – Duke
Berry Wallace – Illinois
Mackenly Randolph – Louisville
Mikaylah Williams – LSU
Bri McDaniel – Maryland
Olivia Olson – Michigan
Grace Slaughter – Missouri
Natalie Potts – Nebraska
Achol Akot – North Carolina
Sahara Williams – Oklahoma
Stailee Heard – Oklahoma State
Joyce Edwards – South Carolina
Kaylene Smikle – Tennessee
Madison Booker – Texas
Jalynn Bristow – Texas Tech
Addy Brown – UCLA
Blanca Quiñónez – UConn
ZaZa Walton – West Virginia
Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist
Kate Koval – Baylor
Arianna Roberson – Duke
Ava Heiden – Iowa
Clara Strack – Kentucky
Amiya Joyner – Louisville
Ashley Sofilkanich – Michigan
Gracie Merkle – Minnesota
Sharnecce Currie-Jelks – Murray State
Ciera Toomey – North Carolina
Elsa Lemmilä – Ohio State
Audi Crooks – Oklahoma State
Uche Izoje – Syracuse
Clara Silva – TCU
Breya Cunningham – Texas
Sienna Betts – UCLA
Jana El Alfy – UConn
Aaliyah Del Rosario – Vanderbilt
Tilda Trygger – Washington
Alex Covill – Washington State
Khyala Ngodo – West Virginia