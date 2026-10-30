Betts, Brown, Hunter Included in Naismith Starting Five Preseason Watchlists

LOS ANGELES – Three Bruins were included on positional award preseason watchlists, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week.



Senior Donovyn Hunter, senior Addy Brown, and sophomore Sienna Betts were included in the 20-player preseason lists for shooting guard, small forward, and center of the year awards, respectively.



Hunter lands on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year list for the first time in her career. She comes to UCLA after two seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs and a freshman campaign at Oregon State. Hunter was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and one of five players on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team in 2025-26. As a junior, she averaged 10.2 points per game on .457/.337/.738 shooting splits in 38 games; Hunter started all 38 of her appearances. She was also a Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree in 2023-24, and garnered honorable mention Pac-12 All-Defensive team accolades.



Brown lands on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year in her first campaign with UCLa after a three-year career at Iowa State. The forward from Derby, Kansas, averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in her 21 appearances as a junior. Brown comes to UCLA as Iowa State’s 25th all-time leading scorer (1,211 points) with all-time top 10 ISU marks for rebounding average (T-6th, 8.1 RPG) and assists (7th, 460 assists).



Betts follows in the footsteps of her elder sister, the two-time Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. The Centennial, Colo., native was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. She notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.



Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist

Ruby Whitehorn – Arizona State

Taliah Scott – Baylor

Delaney Gibb – BYU

Lulu Twidale – Cal

Riley Weiss – Columbia

Riley Nelson – Duke

Dani Carnegie – Iowa

Asia Boone – Kentucky

Tajianna Roberts – Louisville

MiLaysia Fulwiley – LSU

Oluchi Okananwa – Maryland

Syla Swords – Michigan

Talaysia Cooper – Ole Miss

Taryn Barbot – Pitt

Hannah Wickstrom – Purdue

Tessa Johnson – South Carolina

Donovyn Hunter – UCLA

JuJu Watkins – USC

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Avery Howell – Washington



Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist

McKinna Brackens – Arizona State

Skylar Jones – Baylor

Jadyn Donovan – Duke

Berry Wallace – Illinois

Mackenly Randolph – Louisville

Mikaylah Williams – LSU

Bri McDaniel – Maryland

Olivia Olson – Michigan

Grace Slaughter – Missouri

Natalie Potts – Nebraska

Achol Akot – North Carolina

Sahara Williams – Oklahoma

Stailee Heard – Oklahoma State

Joyce Edwards – South Carolina

Kaylene Smikle – Tennessee

Madison Booker – Texas

Jalynn Bristow – Texas Tech

Addy Brown – UCLA

Blanca Quiñónez – UConn

ZaZa Walton – West Virginia



Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Preseason Watchlist

Kate Koval – Baylor

Arianna Roberson – Duke

Ava Heiden – Iowa

Clara Strack – Kentucky

Amiya Joyner – Louisville

Ashley Sofilkanich – Michigan

Gracie Merkle – Minnesota

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks – Murray State

Ciera Toomey – North Carolina

Elsa Lemmilä – Ohio State

Audi Crooks – Oklahoma State

Uche Izoje – Syracuse

Clara Silva – TCU

Breya Cunningham – Texas

Sienna Betts – UCLA

Jana El Alfy – UConn

Aaliyah Del Rosario – Vanderbilt

Tilda Trygger – Washington

Alex Covill – Washington State

Khyala Ngodo – West Virginia