Men's Soccer Falls to No. 4 Indiana, 3-1

LOS ANGELES – The No. 22 UCLA men’s soccer team fell to No. 4 Indiana on Friday night, losing at home for the first time in 2026.



With the loss, the Bruins fall to 8-3-5 on the year, and 3-3-3 in Big Ten Conference play. Indiana improves their record to 13-1-3 overall and 6-1-2 in conference play.



The Bruins outshot the Hoosiers 9-5 while each team tallied four shots on goal. Adrian Aguilar scored the lone goal for the Bruins on the night.



In the opening 45 minutes, both teams probed for the opening goal, and it was Indiana who got it in the 17th minute. Charlie Heuer got on the end of an Oliver Jensen-Moller cross and bundled the ball past UCLA keeper Tristan Shaw to put Indiana up 1-0.



Indiana doubled their advantage off a penalty kick in the 32nd minute. After Victor Ciaurriz was judged to have fouled an Indiana player in the box, Moller-Jensen converted the penalty to put Indiana up 2-0.



Aguilar responded for the Bruins two minutes later in the 34th minute of play. Tre Wright threw the ball in to the box off a throw-in, which eventually found Philip Naef. The Denmark native took a touch and passed the ball to Aguilar, who dribbled around one defender before slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net, halving the Bruins deficit.



The goal was Aguilar’s first as a Bruin, and Naef's assist was his 27th career assist.



In the second half, UCLA controlled the majority of the possession, but struggled to find the breakthrough moment.



Senior Oliver Roche had a great chance to equalize midway through the second half, but his shot on target was well saved by the Indiana goalkeeper.



The Hoosiers added a third goal in the 72nd minute when Moller-Jensen sent a chip from outside the box that nestled in the top left corner, giving the Hoosiers the 3-1 win.



Up Next: UCLA hosts No. 7 Washington to close the regular season on Wednesday, November 2. Kickoff is set for 5 pm PT and the match will be broadcast on B1G+.





