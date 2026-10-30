Women's Tennis Begins Play at Kramer Club

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. – The Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at Jack Kramer Club begins Friday with four UCLA women’s tennis student-athletes slated to play. The event, scheduled to conclude Sunday, is utilizing a hidden-dual format.



Set to compete for the Bruins are Olivia Center, Kayla Chung, Polina Marakhtanova and Rona Rugara. Each was most recently in action at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego, where Ahmani Guichard sealed her first career NCAA individual tournament berth.



Center reached the doubles semifinal round alongside Jessica Bernales at Regionals. The pair outlasted Arizona State’s Sara Svetac/Lily Taylor 8-7(2) in the quarterfinals before bowing out against the eventual champion. Center is 4-2 in doubles play this year, splitting her time with Bernales and Guichard.



Chung also made the Regionals semifinals in her first doubles matches of 2026-27. She teamed with Guichard to top partnerships from UC Riverside, CSUN and Cal State Fullerton. Chung/Guichard was ultimately felled by Marakhtanova/Rugara. Chung was UCLA’s only competitor at the 2025 Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic, winning two of her three singles contests.



Marakhtanova/Rugara ultimately reached a third-set tiebreaker in the doubles final at Regionals before having its run stopped. The first-time tandem bested 70th-ranked Sophia Christodoulou/Martyna Ostrzygalo of Arizona 8-3 in the third round and also prevailed over pairs from Cal Poly, USC and Pepperdine before winning the all-Bruin semifinal.