No. 11 Women’s Basketball Opens Season Monday

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women’s Basketball begins its 2026-27 campaign on Nov. 2 in a Monday matinee against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.



The Bruins tip off their home opener at 11:30 a.m. PT with UCLA’s annual Field Trip Day, which welcomes local schools into Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Monday’s home opener will be broadcast to Big Ten Plus (B1G+) to kick off the new season.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

TV: B1G+

TV Talent: Bryan Fenley, Victoria Dennis

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



Ticket Information

Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.



Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

UCLA and Lehigh will meet for the first time in program history on Monday. The Bruins are coming off a 37-1 (18-0 Big Ten) campaign that culminated in UCLA’s first-ever NCAA national championship.



SCOUTING REPORT

The Mountain Hawks are coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, winning 17 games, including 11 in Patriot League play. Lehigh advanced to the Patriot League Championship game before receiving an at-large bid to the WNIT.



Head Coach Addie Micir returns nine players from last season’s team, including four who averaged double figures in scoring. Sophomore Leia Edwards leads the returning group after averaging 13.6 points per game, followed by senior Whitney Lind at 13.3 points per game. Lind scored a career-high 26 points in Lehigh’s season-opening win at Cincinnati. Junior Belle Bramer averaged 12.2 points per game and scored a career-high 24 points in the Patriot League Championship game. Senior Jessie Ozzauto also returns after averaging 12.5 points in 15 appearances.



WHAT’S BRUIN

UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad. The Bruins bring in seven transfers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies.



The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.



UCLA will play a large number of home games in November before facing road tests at Tennessee and against St. John’s near Thanksgiving.



The Bruins will celebrate their championship with a banner raising ceremony and ring celebration on Sunday, Nov. 15, before UCLA’s matchup with Princeton in Pauley.



Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

The Bruins finished the 2025-26 regular season undefeated at home, going 14-0 in Pauley. UCLA added wins against No. 16-seed CBU and No. 8-seed OSU in the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament to improve to 16-0.



UCLA started the 2024-25 season 12-0 at home, besting the 10-0 start from 2023-24 season. Its only home loss of the 2024-25 campaign came against USC on March 1 as the Bruins completed the home season 14-1 in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.



UCLA finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 16-1 record at home on the year; the Bruins were 15-3 at home in 2022-23. UCLA went 16-0 at home during the 2016-17 campaign. The Bruins have lost more than 4 home games in a single campaign just one time since 2015-16.



INJURY REPORT

Sophomore Lena Bilić will miss the entire 2026-27 season; she tore her ACL in a preseason practice.



PRESEASON WATCH LISTS

UCLA lands three players on the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards. Senior Donovyn Hunter finds herself on the 20-player watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award for the first time in her career. Senior Addy Brown is on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award preseason list, and sophomore Sienna Betts finds herself on the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award watch list.



Betts and Brown were also announced as two of the 50 women’s basketball players on the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List.



THE RETURNERS

UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad.



Sophomore Christina Karamouzi appeared in 26 games during her freshman season; she had a season-high five points at Penn State on Dec. 31. The Swedish guard made her first-career postseason bucket with a 3-pointer from the corner against Minnesota in the Sweet 16.



Sophomore Lena Bilić was poised to have a breakout season prior to her season-ending injury. The Croatian wing averaged 17.3 points per game at the 2026 FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket, ranking sixth overall in the tournament, to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.



Sophomore Sienna Betts represented UCLA at the 2026 Big Ten Media Day in Chicago in early October. The Centennial, Colo., native was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2025-26, her first campaign with the Bruins. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Betts played 14.1 minutes per game and shot 52.9 percent from the floor. She notched her first-career double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) against California Baptist in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. Her season-high scoring output was 14, and Betts achieved that mark twice as a freshman. She shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists to her final stat line in the title game of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Championship against No. 2-seed Iowa to help lift the Bruins to a record-breaking 51-point victory.



Senior Amanda Muse played 34 games during the national championship campaign; she was on the floor for 9.2 minutes per game, and she shot 54.8 percent from the field (17-31 FG). The junior was named to the Big Ten Winter Academic Honor Roll in 2025-26.



Fifth-year forward Timea Gardiner returns to the floor after missing the last campaign due to injury. The forward from Ogden, Utah, led UCLA in 3-point shooting percentage in 2024-25, connecting at a 39.5 percent clip from long distance on the year.