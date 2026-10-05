Men's Golf Finishes in Ninth Place at Fighting Irish Classic

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The UCLA men’s golf team finished in ninth place out of 14 teams on Monday at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame at Warren Golf Course.

Sophomore Josh Kim finished among the top 20 (T-15th) on the individual leaderboard, shooting 1-over 211 with round scores of 69-72-70. Junior Baylor Larrabee (T-29th) carded 5-over 215 across all three rounds, with round scores of 72-71-72.

As a team, UCLA (16-over 856) finished three strokes behind eighth-place Purdue (13-over 853). California won the tournament’s title, having carded 1-over 841. Texas A&M finished in second place, just one stroke behind California. Notre Dame, North Carolina and Georgia Southern rounded out the third, fourth and fifth-place finishers, respectively.

Sophomore Tyler Loree (T-35th) shot 6-over 216, while freshman Matthew Hull carded 11-over 221. Hull provided an incredible highlight on Monday with a par-3 hole-in-one on the course’s fourth hole. He posted his best round score (2-over 72) on Monday in the tournament’s third and final round.

Senior Alex Papayoanou (T-66th) shot 14-over 224.

UCLA will return to action with a pair of upcoming fall tournaments in Georgia, later on this month. The Bruins’ final two fall tournaments will take place in Georgia, at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 18-19 in Alpharetta, Ga.) and the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28 in Atlanta, Ga.).

Sunday’s Two Opening Rounds – Recap

The Bruins completed the first two rounds of the Fighting Irish Classic on Sunday, sitting in a tie for ninth place out of 14 total programs.

The Bruins shot 13-over 573 through the first two rounds, with the tournament’s third and final round slated for Monday, Oct. 5. UCLA carded 2-over 282 in the first round and 11-over over 291 in the second round.

California (even par, 560) sits atop the team leaderboard through the opening two rounds. The Golden Bears shot 5-under 275 in the first round and followed that effort by shooting 5-over 285 in the second round. California leads second-place teams (tied) Texas A&M, Illinois and Notre Dame by two strokes.

Bruins’ sophomore Josh Kim (T-16th) complete the opening day of the Fighting Irish Classic having carded 1-over 141 with round scores of 1-under 69 and 2-over 72. Junior Baylor Larrabee (T-28th) shot 3-over 143 on Sunday, with round scores of 2-over 72 and 1-over 71.

UCLA’s other three competitors in the team scoring included senior Alex Papayoanou (T-43rd, 5-over 145), sophomore Tyler Loree (T-56th, 7-over 147) and freshman Matthew Hull (T-63rd, 9-over 149).

Competing as an individual, freshman Baylor Nguyen concluded Sunday’s two rounds at 6-over 146 (with round scores of 73 and 73).

Kim will enter this Monday’s third and final round standing six strokes shy of the tournament’s individual leader, Max Herendeen of Illinois (5-under 135).