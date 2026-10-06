Big Ten Finalized Men's Basketball Broadcast Schedule, Game Times

LOS ANGELES – UCLA’s 32 regular-season men’s basketball games will be broadcast or streamed live during the 2026-27 season, starting with the Bruins’ season opener in Las Vegas on the night of Monday, Nov. 2, against Arizona.

UCLA’s season opener will take place as part of a men’s basketball doubleheader televised by TNT, truTV and HBO Max, at T-Mobile Arena that evening. Purdue will face Gonzaga at 4:30 p.m. (PT), followed by UCLA’s showdown against Arizona.

In all, UCLA will have 12 contests televised on FOX or FS1, 10 games broadcast on Big Ten Network, five games streamed through Peacock (also broadcast on NBC Sports Network), two games nationally televised by CBS, and two games streamed through Big Ten Plus. Both of the Bruins’ home exhibition games later this month will be streamed by Big Ten Plus (B1G+).

Non-conference nationally televised contests include showdowns against Arizona (in Las Vegas) and against Saint Mary’s at the University of San Diego. The Bruins will take on Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Nov. 26, as part of a four-team tournament at USD – the Rady Children’s Invitational (Nov. 26-27). UCLA’s game against Saint Mary’s will air on FS1, while the Bruins’ contest the following day against either Georgetown or Texas will air on FOX.

In addition, UCLA’s game against Gonzaga in Anaheim on Saturday, Dec. 5, will air nationally on FOX.

UCLA’s two early-season Big Ten games against Oregon (at home, Dec. 1) and versus Washington (road game, Dec. 13) will air on FOX and Big Ten Network, respectively.

Following the New Year, UCLA’s remaining 18 Big Ten contests will be carried by either FOX or FS1, Peacock, CBS or Big Ten Network. Looking at UCLA’s final nine Big Ten Conference home games, five of those contests will take place on a Saturday at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

The Bruins’ home schedule in Big Ten play, after Jan. 1, includes matchups with Michigan State (Saturday, Jan. 9, on FOX), Washington (Saturday, Jan. 16, on BTN), Wisconsin (Tuesday, Jan. 19, on FS1), Michigan (Tuesday, Jan. 26, on Peacock), Iowa (Saturday, Feb. 6, on FOX), Minnesota (Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Peacock), Ohio State (Wednesday, Feb. 17, on BTN), Penn State (Saturday, Feb. 27, on BTN) and USC (Saturday, March 6, on FOX).

TICKET INFORMATION: UCLA’s season ticket packages for the 2026-27 men’s basketball campaign are now available. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information. Single-game tickets for UCLA’s non-conference home games will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 8. For more information about tickets, call UCLA Athletic Sales & Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at tickets@athletics.ucla.edu.

DEN PASSES IN 2026-27: UCLA Athletics announced in September that admission to all home football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games are now free for all UCLA students. Details regarding the men’s basketball student ticket request process will be communicated prior to the start of the season. The new policy will took effect starting with a home football game on Saturday, Sept. 19. Additional details about this announcement can be found here.