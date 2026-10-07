No. 21 Men's Soccer Defeats Westmont on Senior Day, 5-1

LOS ANGELES – The No. 21 UCLA men’s soccer team earned a 5-1 victory over Westmont on senior night. The Bruins were paced by goals from James Lane, Oliver Roche, Jaime Amaro, and Francis Bonsu on Tuesday, October 6.



UCLA (6-1-4, 2-1-2 Big Ten) took the opening shot of the game in the third minute – a midrange strike by Lane that was saved by Westmont keeper Aidan Stricker.



In the 15th minute, the Bruins received a free kick off a Luis Cortes foul. Albert Ruiz initiated the set piece, finding the head of Lane to redirect the ball past Stricker, putting the Bruins up 1-0. It marked Lane’s first collegiate goal in his third appearance for UCLA.



Westmont (3-6-4, 1-1-1 PacWest) got one back in the 27th minute, when Cooper Matthews, the Warriors’ leading scorer, found an opening on the right side, evening the score 1-1.



UCLA came out firing in the second half. The Bruins scored two goals in a mere 109 seconds, on strikes from Jaime Amaro in the 52nd minute and Oliver Roche in the 54th, putting UCLA back on top, 3-1.



Amaro added on a second goal of his night in the 65th minute, on a mid-range strike from the top of the penalty box, adding to the Bruins' lead, 4-1. It marked Amaro’s fifth goal of the season, tying him with Shakir Nixon for the team-high, and was his fourth goal in as many games.



In the 88th minute, Bonsu capped off the UCLA lead with a goal of his own, his second of the season, off a David Diez assist, to make the Bruin lead 5-1.



The Bruins extend the all-time series winning streak against the Warriors, now sitting at nine straight victories since 1985. UCLA has scored nine goals in its last two matchups against Westmont, including five in their 2024 match. The Bruins are now 18-2-4 all-time against the Warriors.



All-time, UCLA has now outscored its opponents 28-5 on October 6, is undefeated (7-0) at home on October 6, and has scored at least 5 goals in each of its last four home games on October 6, going back to 1995.



The Bruins return to action this Saturday afternoon, October 10, to face Ohio State in a Big Ten conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM PT, televised on B1G+.