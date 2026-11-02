No. 1 Men's Water Polo Falls 11-8 at No. 2 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 1 UCLA men’s water polo fell to No. 2 Stanford by an 11-8 margin in MPSF play Sunday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center. For the second time in as many games, the Bruins faced a four-goal second-half deficit before having their comeback stopped short.



Ben Larsen and Ben Liechty each scored two goals to lead UCLA (17-3, 2-3 MPSF). The Bruins’ Griffen Price, a Stanford transfer, recorded 11 saves. The Cardinal (17-2, 4-1) got a game-high four goals from Ben Forer and three more courtesy of Botond Balogh.



Stanford jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Larsen single-handedly brought the Bruins back level. Forer’s second goal of the opening frame put Stanford back up by a score of 3-2, where it stayed after one.



Frederico Jucá Carsalade tied it up again to start the second quarter, but Balogh reestablished the Cardinal lead moments later. UCLA’s Chase McFarland, another Stanford transfer, struck at 5:13 to make it 4-4. Dimitris Chatzis put the Cardinal ahead once more at 4:46 before both defenses took over. Each side was held scoreless until halftime, which arrived with Stanford leading 5-4.



The Cardinal ran off three consecutive goals in 2:37, kicking off third-quarter action. The four-goal lead proved to be a game-high, as the Bruins quickly responded. Max Matthews jumpstarted the rally, converting a six-on-five opportunity at 4:30. Liechty (1:10) and Bode Brinkema (0:29) followed suit to make it an 8-7 contest heading into the fourth.



Each team was held scoreless until the 2:42 mark, when Balogh completed his hat trick. Forer then floated one over the outstretched arm of Price less than a minute late. Liechty gave UCLA life to cap the next possession, bur his goal proved to be the Bruins’ last.



UCLA returns home to finish out the regular season, starting Saturday, Nov. 7 with a non-conference visit from UC San Diego. Action from Spieker Aquatics Center starts at 1 p.m. PT.



No. 2 Stanford 11, No. 1 UCLA 8

SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 FINAL No. 1 UCLA 2 2 3 1 8 No. 2 Stanford 3 2 3 3 11



6x5: UCLA 2/6, Stanford 3/7

Penalties: UCLA 0/0, Stanford 2/2



UCLA Goals: Larsen 2, Liechty 2, Brinkema 1, Jucá Carsalade 1, Matthews 1, McFarland 1

UCLA Saves: Price 11



Stanford Goals: Forer 4, Balogh 3, Chatzis 1, Gheorghe 1, Leonardi 1, R. Ohl 1

Stanford Saves: Herzer 4