Women's Volleyball Falls to No. 8 Wisconsin, 3-0

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women’s volleyball team fell to No. 8 Wisconsin in straight sets on Sunday afternoon inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.

UCLA (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) was unable to slow one of the conference's top offenses as Wisconsin (16-6, 10-2 Big Ten) hit .354 and totaled 45 kills. The Bruins finished with 39 kills and a .142 hitting percentage while holding a slight edge in service aces (1-1). Wisconsin controlled play at the net, however, recording 14 total blocks compared to UCLA's six.

Marianna Singletary led the Bruins offensively with 10 kills on .286 hitting and added two blocks. Eliana Urzua contributed nine kills and three blocks, while Maggie Li and Mija Bendziute each added seven kills. Jordyn Johnson provided a spark off the bench with four kills on .286 hitting and two blocks.

Defensively, Kat Lutz paced the Bruins with 11 digs, while Ava Utterback added seven digs and Vivian Hickman chipped in four.

Wisconsin was led by Decelise Champion, who posted a match-high 15 kills and eight blocks, while Eva Travis added 11 kills on .647 hitting. Charlie Fuerbringer orchestrated the Badger offense with 32 assists as Wisconsin hit above .290 in all three sets.

The opening set featured eight ties and three lead changes, with UCLA battling back from a five-point deficit to pull even at 22-22 before Wisconsin scored the final three points of the frame. The Badgers then seized control in the second set with a 9-2 run to build a double-digit lead and carried that momentum into the third, using an 8-0 surge midway through the set to complete the sweep.

The teams traded points through the opening stages of the first set before a brief 3-0 Wisconsin surge created a 15-10 advantage at the media timeout. The Badgers came out firing offensively, converting 11 of their first 16 attacks without an error. UCLA responded with stronger defensive play after the midway point, as consecutive blocks from Harwood and Li trimmed the deficit to 16-14. The Bruins then turned to Bendziute down the stretch, as the outside hitter registered back-to-back kills to make it 21-20 before serving an ace that evened the score at 22-22. Wisconsin, however, closed the frame with three straight points to secure the opener, 25-22, while hitting a scorching .452.

UCLA grabbed an early 4-1 lead in the second set behind kills from Urzua and Singletary, but Wisconsin answered quickly to pull even at 5-5. The Badgers then seized control with a 10-3 run, opening a 15-8 cushion at the media break. Looking for a spark, the Bruins turned to Ava Sarafa at setter, and the freshman helped inject life into the offense. UCLA trimmed the deficit to 19-15 as Sarafa contributed four assists and a block in the set, but Wisconsin finished on a decisive 5-0 run to claim the frame, 25-17.

The Bruins held a 10-8 advantage in the third set, fueled by three early kills from Urzua, before Wisconsin used a 3-0 run to move in front, 13-12. A pivotal 8-0 Badger run later in the set stretched the margin to 21-14 and put the match out of reach. Wisconsin maintained control the rest of the way, closing out the third set, 25-17, to complete the sweep.

UCLA returns to the road next week for a matchup at Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 5, with first serve scheduled for 4 p.m. (PT).