Women's Soccer Honored with Big Ten Postseason Awards

The UCLA women’s soccer team placed six players on the 2026 All-Big Ten team and one on the all-freshman team, led by first-team honorees Paloma Daubert and Grace Shank.
Daubert, a junior defender from Rescue, Calif., earns her second career all-conference honor after earning third-team honors a year ago. The Bruin team captain and center back has played in every minute of every game, logging 1,620 minutes in 18 games. She has led UCLA to eight shutouts and a 0.83 team goals against average. The Bruins’ defense was even stronger in conference play, posting a 0.58 GAA with six shutouts. Daubert won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times this year, the most in a single season since 2023.
Shank was an all-freshman selection in 2026 and earns her first selection to the All-Big Ten team. The sophomore midfielder from McLean, Va. leads the team and ranks fourth in the Big Ten with seven assists. She also has two goals and ranks third on the team with 11 points while starting in all 18 games. Shank has had two games with two assists this year, including both Bruin goals in a 2-1 win over Illinois.
Selected to the second team are junior forward Kara Croone (Brookhaven, Ga.) and senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi (Toyooka, Japan). Croone leads the team in several scoring categories, totaling 17 points, eight goals and four game-winning goals in 18 games. This is Croone’s second all-conference honor, as she earned third-team honors in 2025. Hayashi picks up her first All-Big Ten nod after recording six goals and 15 points, both of which rank second on the team. Hayashi has started every game this season and ranks second on the team in minutes played with 1,491.
Receiving their first career All-Big Ten honors are third-team selections Leena Powell (Culver City, Calif.) and Asa Yamazaki (Tokyo, Japan). Powell, a sophomore forward, has played in 17 games this season with 14 starts, scoring three goals with one assist to rank fourth on the team in scoring. Yamazaki, a junior defender, has played in all 18 games and started 17. Defensively, she has helped the team record eight shutouts with a 0.83 goals against average, and offensively, she has added one goal and three assists.
Anna Wilson (San Diego, Calif.) earned All-Freshman honors. Wilson has played at both defender and forward this season and has made 12 starts while playing in every game. She has totaled two goals and two assists for six points, all against conference opposition.
Additionally, senior goalkeeper Lynette Bryant (Corona, Calif.) was awarded a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, which honors student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. Bryant has started two games for the Bruins, earning a shutout in her first start and holding a 0.50 goals against average on the year.
2026 Big Ten Conference Awards
Forward of the Year: Jaiden Anderson, Jr., Purdue
Midfielder of the Year: Amanda Schlueter, Sr., Ohio State
Defender of the Year: Ava Bramblett, Sr., Ohio State
Goalkeeper of the Year: Peighton Northrup, Sr., Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers
Coach of the Year: Lori Walker-Hock, Ohio State
First Team All-Big Ten
FORWARD
Ella Jablinskey, Jr., Michigan
KENNEDY BELL, SR., MICHIGAN STATE
Emerson Sargeant, Sr., Michigan State
Aubrey Kulpa, Jr., Penn State
Jaiden Anderson, Jr., Purdue
Alex Buck, Jr., Washington
MIDFIELD
KAYLA BRIGGS, SR., MICHIGAN STATE
AMANDA SCHLUETER, SR., OHIO STATE
Grace Shank, So., UCLA
DEFENSE
Renee Watson, Sr., Michigan State
AVA BRAMBLETT, SR., OHIO STATE
Paloma Daubert, Jr., UCLA
Maya Loudd, Sr., Washington
Hailey Baumann, Sr., Wisconsin
GOALKEEPER
Peighton Northrup, Sr., Ohio State
Second Team All-Big Ten
FORWARD
Berit Parten, Jr., Iowa
Ava Westlund, Sr., Minnesota
Elle Britt, Sr., Ohio State
Kara Croone, Jr., UCLA
MIDFIELD
Lilley Bosley, Sr., Michigan
Bella Najera, Sr., Michigan State
Ava Greco, Jr., Ohio State
Paige Kalal, Sr., Penn State
Irene Campo, Sr., Purdue
Megan Santa Cruz, Sr., Purdue
Oruha Hayashi, Sr., UCLA
Erin Connolly, Sr., Wisconsin
DEFENSE
Micayla Decker, So., Ohio State
Nette-Nina Hiltunen, Sr., Ohio State
Kayleigh Herr, R-Sr., Penn State
Anna Menti, Sr., Washington
GOALKEEPER
Izzy Lee, 5th-Yr., Illinois
Third Team All-Big Ten
FORWARD
Jadin Bonham, Jr., Ohio State
McKenzie Carle, Jr., Purdue
Leena Powell, So., UCLA
MIDFIELD
Kaleigh McPherson, Jr., Michigan State
Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers
Izy Traub, Fr., Wisconsin
DEFENSE
Ella Guyott, Sr., Nebraska
Lily Boyden, Gr., Penn State
Tanna Schornstein, Jr., Purdue
Asa Yamazaki, Jr., UCLA
Kiara Gilmore, So., Wisconsin
GOALKEEPER
Avery Gillahan, Sr., Nebraska
All-Freshman Team
FORWARD
Melisa Kekic, Fr., Michigan
Ellie Kocher, Fr., Penn State
Jane Rogers, Fr., Wisconsin
MIDFIELD
Andrea Lu, R-Fr., Ohio State
Paige Pasinski, Fr., Penn State
Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers
Izy Traub, Fr., Wisconsin
DEFENSE
Torah Betteridge, Fr., Michigan
Emma Donnelly, Fr., Nebraska
Anna Wilson, Fr., UCLA
GOALKEEPER
Josie Biehl, Fr., USC
ALL CAPS denotes unanimous selection
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Cailynn Junk, 5th-Yr., Illinois
Kennedy Neighbors, Sr., Indiana
Alli Macke, So., Iowa
Gemma Davitian, Jr., Maryland
Adi Walick, Jr., Michigan
Ella Janz, Sr., Michigan State
Taylor Heimerl, Sr., Minnesota
Rin Sato, 5th-Yr., Nebraska
Caroline Roy, Sr., Northwestern
Berkley Mape, Sr., Ohio State
Cailin Bloom, Gr., Oregon
Lily Boyden, Gr., Penn State
Lauren Adam, Sr., Purdue
Olivia Bodmer, 5th-Yr., Rutgers
Lynette Bryant, Sr., UCLA
Lily Biddulph, Jr., USC
Taylor Thomas, 5th-Yr., Washington
Megan Cornell, Sr., Wisconsin