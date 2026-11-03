Women's Soccer Honored with Big Ten Postseason Awards

The UCLA women’s soccer team placed six players on the 2026 All-Big Ten team and one on the all-freshman team, led by first-team honorees Paloma Daubert and Grace Shank.

Daubert, a junior defender from Rescue, Calif., earns her second career all-conference honor after earning third-team honors a year ago. The Bruin team captain and center back has played in every minute of every game, logging 1,620 minutes in 18 games. She has led UCLA to eight shutouts and a 0.83 team goals against average. The Bruins’ defense was even stronger in conference play, posting a 0.58 GAA with six shutouts. Daubert won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times this year, the most in a single season since 2023.

Shank was an all-freshman selection in 2026 and earns her first selection to the All-Big Ten team. The sophomore midfielder from McLean, Va. leads the team and ranks fourth in the Big Ten with seven assists. She also has two goals and ranks third on the team with 11 points while starting in all 18 games. Shank has had two games with two assists this year, including both Bruin goals in a 2-1 win over Illinois.

Selected to the second team are junior forward Kara Croone (Brookhaven, Ga.) and senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi (Toyooka, Japan). Croone leads the team in several scoring categories, totaling 17 points, eight goals and four game-winning goals in 18 games. This is Croone’s second all-conference honor, as she earned third-team honors in 2025. Hayashi picks up her first All-Big Ten nod after recording six goals and 15 points, both of which rank second on the team. Hayashi has started every game this season and ranks second on the team in minutes played with 1,491.

Receiving their first career All-Big Ten honors are third-team selections Leena Powell (Culver City, Calif.) and Asa Yamazaki (Tokyo, Japan). Powell, a sophomore forward, has played in 17 games this season with 14 starts, scoring three goals with one assist to rank fourth on the team in scoring. Yamazaki, a junior defender, has played in all 18 games and started 17. Defensively, she has helped the team record eight shutouts with a 0.83 goals against average, and offensively, she has added one goal and three assists.

Anna Wilson (San Diego, Calif.) earned All-Freshman honors. Wilson has played at both defender and forward this season and has made 12 starts while playing in every game. She has totaled two goals and two assists for six points, all against conference opposition.

Additionally, senior goalkeeper Lynette Bryant (Corona, Calif.) was awarded a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, which honors student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. Bryant has started two games for the Bruins, earning a shutout in her first start and holding a 0.50 goals against average on the year.



2026 Big Ten Conference Awards

Forward of the Year: Jaiden Anderson, Jr., Purdue

Midfielder of the Year: Amanda Schlueter, Sr., Ohio State

Defender of the Year: Ava Bramblett, Sr., Ohio State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Peighton Northrup, Sr., Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers

Coach of the Year: Lori Walker-Hock, Ohio State



First Team All-Big Ten

FORWARD

Ella Jablinskey, Jr., Michigan

KENNEDY BELL, SR., MICHIGAN STATE

Emerson Sargeant, Sr., Michigan State

Aubrey Kulpa, Jr., Penn State

Jaiden Anderson, Jr., Purdue

Alex Buck, Jr., Washington

MIDFIELD

KAYLA BRIGGS, SR., MICHIGAN STATE

AMANDA SCHLUETER, SR., OHIO STATE

Grace Shank, So., UCLA

DEFENSE

Renee Watson, Sr., Michigan State

AVA BRAMBLETT, SR., OHIO STATE

Paloma Daubert, Jr., UCLA

Maya Loudd, Sr., Washington

Hailey Baumann, Sr., Wisconsin

GOALKEEPER

Peighton Northrup, Sr., Ohio State



Second Team All-Big Ten

FORWARD

Berit Parten, Jr., Iowa

Ava Westlund, Sr., Minnesota

Elle Britt, Sr., Ohio State

Kara Croone, Jr., UCLA

MIDFIELD

Lilley Bosley, Sr., Michigan

Bella Najera, Sr., Michigan State

Ava Greco, Jr., Ohio State

Paige Kalal, Sr., Penn State

Irene Campo, Sr., Purdue

Megan Santa Cruz, Sr., Purdue

Oruha Hayashi, Sr., UCLA

Erin Connolly, Sr., Wisconsin

DEFENSE

Micayla Decker, So., Ohio State

Nette-Nina Hiltunen, Sr., Ohio State

Kayleigh Herr, R-Sr., Penn State

Anna Menti, Sr., Washington

GOALKEEPER

Izzy Lee, 5th-Yr., Illinois

Third Team All-Big Ten

FORWARD

Jadin Bonham, Jr., Ohio State

McKenzie Carle, Jr., Purdue

Leena Powell, So., UCLA

MIDFIELD

Kaleigh McPherson, Jr., Michigan State

Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers

Izy Traub, Fr., Wisconsin

DEFENSE

Ella Guyott, Sr., Nebraska

Lily Boyden, Gr., Penn State

Tanna Schornstein, Jr., Purdue

Asa Yamazaki, Jr., UCLA

Kiara Gilmore, So., Wisconsin

GOALKEEPER

Avery Gillahan, Sr., Nebraska

All-Freshman Team

FORWARD

Melisa Kekic, Fr., Michigan

Ellie Kocher, Fr., Penn State

Jane Rogers, Fr., Wisconsin

MIDFIELD

Andrea Lu, R-Fr., Ohio State

Paige Pasinski, Fr., Penn State

Lilia Calvert, Fr., Rutgers

Izy Traub, Fr., Wisconsin

DEFENSE

Torah Betteridge, Fr., Michigan

Emma Donnelly, Fr., Nebraska

Anna Wilson, Fr., UCLA

GOALKEEPER

Josie Biehl, Fr., USC

ALL CAPS denotes unanimous selection

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Cailynn Junk, 5th-Yr., Illinois

Kennedy Neighbors, Sr., Indiana

Alli Macke, So., Iowa

Gemma Davitian, Jr., Maryland

Adi Walick, Jr., Michigan

Ella Janz, Sr., Michigan State

Taylor Heimerl, Sr., Minnesota

Rin Sato, 5th-Yr., Nebraska

Caroline Roy, Sr., Northwestern

Berkley Mape, Sr., Ohio State

Cailin Bloom, Gr., Oregon

Lily Boyden, Gr., Penn State

Lauren Adam, Sr., Purdue

Olivia Bodmer, 5th-Yr., Rutgers

Lynette Bryant, Sr., UCLA

Lily Biddulph, Jr., USC

Taylor Thomas, 5th-Yr., Washington

Megan Cornell, Sr., Wisconsin