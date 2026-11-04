Chung Earns Big Ten Player of the Week Award

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Kayla Chung of UCLA women’s tennis was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week Wednesday after going unbeaten at the Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic. The sophomore from Stanton, Calif. went 4-0 across her singles and doubles matches.



A hidden-dual format was utilized at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., pitting the Bruins against players from Long Beach State on Day 1 and UC Santa Barbara on Day 2. UCLA went 10-2 in the matches, with Chung leading the way.



Playing together for the first time, Chung and Olivia Center picked up a 6-3 win versus Diana De Simone/Elen Jantacova of Long Beach State on Day 1. Chung then outlasted The Beach’s Thea Jagare 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(8).



Day 2 saw Center/Chung roll to a 6-1 result over My-Anh Holmes/Shachf Liebermann of UCSB. Another three-set singles decision followed for Chung, who bested Liebermann 4-6, 6-2, 1-0(5).



Chung now holds a 3-3 singles record and a 5-1 doubles mark on the fall. The Player of the Week award is UCLA’s third in 2026-27. Senior Ahmani Guichard won the first two, on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21.





2026-27 BIG TEN WOMEN'S TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Week Player Sept. 16 Gabriella Lindgren, Michigan Sept. 23 Ahmani Guichard, UCLA Sept. 30 Luciana Perry, Ohio State Oct. 7 Hi’ilani Williams, Indiana Oct. 14 Piper Charney, Michigan Oct. 21 Ahmani Guichard, UCLA Oct. 28 Erica Jessel, Northwestern Nov. 4 Kayla Chung, UCLA