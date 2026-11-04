No. 11 Bruins Host Anteaters Thursday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 11-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball returns to action on Thursday night against UC Irvine.



Thursday’s matchup will be “Leather Pants Night” in honor of The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close's patented game day outfit. Fans can wear leather to the game and receive two (2) free tickets to a future women’s basketball game. Tickets can be claimed at the north concourse.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV: B1G+

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



Ticket Information

Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.



Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. UC Irvine

• UCLA is 10-0 against UC Irvine in the all-time series.

• The Bruins have won six-straight inside Pauley against the Anteaters; the teams last met on March 18, 2022, in a WNIT tournament game hosted by UCLA. The Bruins won 61-48 in the first round matchup.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 73-53 vs. Lehigh

• UCLA opened the season with an afternoon victory over Lehigh, 73-53, with a raucous crowd of school children during the annual Field Trip Day inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts led the way with a game-high 15 points and added seven rebounds to her final stat line. Senior Donovyn Hunter had 14 points in her Bruin debut and stuffed the stat sheet with four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Newcomer KK Bransford added 10 to round out Bruins in double figures.

• UCLA secured 11 steals in the win and scored 23 points off of the Mountain Hawks’ 20 turnovers.



SCOUTING REPORT

• The Anteaters are coming off one of their best seasons in program history. In 2025-26, UCI produced its fifth-straight 20-win campaign, claimed a share of its second Big West regular season title, and earned an automatic bid to the WBIT for its fourth national postseason appearance in fi ve years. The ‘Eaters set school records in both overall (26) and conference (17) victories. They also won a program-best 16 games in a row, shattering the previous high of nine.

• UC Irvine welcomes back eight letterwinners, including three starters from last year’s squad. Senior point guard Shirel Nahum ranked second on the team in assists (3.0 apg) and third in scoring (7.3 ppg) in 2025-26. Senior forward Summah Hanson also averaged 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Rounding out the trio is junior guard Lauryn Madsen, who ended her sophomore campaign among the Anteaters’ top-five single-season leaders in 3-pointers made (3rd, 70) and steals (T-5th, 71).



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad.

• The Bruins bring in seven transfers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA will play a large number of home games in November before facing road tests at Tennessee and against St. John’s near Thanksgiving.

• The Bruins will celebrate its championship with a banner raising ceremony and ring celebration on Sunday, Nov. 15, before UCLA’s matchup with Princeton in Pauley.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

• The Bruins finished the 2025-26 regular season undefeated at home, going 14-0 in Pauley.

• UCLA added wins against No. 16-seed CBU and No. 8-seed OSU in the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament to improve to 16-0.

• UCLA started the 2024-25 season 12-0 at home, besting the 10-0 start from 2023-24 season. Its only home loss of the 2024-25 campaign came against USC on March 1 as the Bruins completed the home season 14-1 in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

• UCLA finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 16-1 record at home on the year; the Bruins were 15-3 at home in 2022-23. UCLA went 16-0 at home during the 2016-17 campaign. The Bruins have lost more than 4 home games in a single campaign just one time since 2015-16.



PRESEASON WATCH LISTS

• UCLA lands three players on the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards. Senior Donovyn Hunter finds herself on the 20-player watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award for the first time in her career. Senior Addy Brown is on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award preseason list, and sophomore Sienna Betts finds herself on the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award watch list.

