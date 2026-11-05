No. 25 UCLA Upsets No. 6 Washington 1-0 in Regular Season Finale

LOS ANGELES – The No. 25 UCLA men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over No. 6 Washington in the regular-season finale. With the win, UCLA clinches a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.



By beating Washington (10-4-3, 6-2-2 Big Ten), UCLA (9-3-5, 4-3-3 Big Ten) has earned the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 3 seed Rutgers on Sunday in Seattle, Washington. That game will get underway at noon PT on Sunday and will be broadcast on B1G+. The winner of the UCLA vs. Rutgers will play the No. 2 seed Washington on Wednesday, November 11 at 6 pm PT in Seattle.



Diego Castano scored the lone goal of the game on Wednesday, bringing his tally to eight goals on the year. The Spaniard now leads the squad in both points and goals scored with eight goals and 17 points for the season.



With the sides deadlocked at 0-0 after the first half, Castano became the hero for the Bruins in the second half. After a lose ball fell to his feet inside his own half, Castano took a touch, looked up and saw the Washington keeper off his line. Castano then sent a shot from beyond the halfway line that sailed over the keepers head and into the back of the net, giving the Bruins a 1-0 advantage in the 54th minute of play.



Freshman keeper Tristan Shaw made two saves on the night, both in the minute before the UCLA goal happened. The Scottsdale, Arizona native parried a shot away with strong wrists at the 53:40 mark, and on the loose ball out of the box, the ball landed at Castano's feet, whose shot trickled into the back of the net at 53:51, 11 seconds after Shaw’s crucial save.



In the final 15 minutes of play the Bruins blocked multiple shot attempts by the Huskies. The first came in the 82nd minute when Mathis Richter put in a crucial block, and then again in the 88th minute when the Bruin defense got in the way of a Kevin Hernandez strike.



UCLA’s 1-0 win over Washington marked the second game of the 2026 season in which UCLA had beaten a top-10 opponent. The Bruins also took down No. 8 Michigan State 3-0 earlier in the year.