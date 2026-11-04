Omosigho Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

HOUSTON – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho on the No. 5-ranked UCLA football team was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2026 Lombardi Award on Wednesday.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, the Lombardi Award is awarded annually to the collegiate lineman or linebacker who embodies the discipline, character, and excellence of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. This year’s winner will be announced on Dec. 9, 2026 in Houston.

Former UCLA standout edge rusher Laiatu Latu took home the Lombardi Award in 2023 after leading the nation with 21.5 tackles for loss. UCLA previously had Lombardi finalists in Anthony Barr (2013), Dave Ball (2003), Jonathan Ogden (1995), and Jerry Robinson (1978).

Omosigho has been the captain on UCLA’s vaunted defense which ranks as one of the best in college football. With help from Omosigho, the Bruins (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) rank top 10 nationally in takeaways (26), fumble recoveries (10), rushing defense (87.3 yards/game), scoring defense (13.4 points/game), and total defense (260.8 yards/game).

UCLA has allowed just 35 points over its last five games, the fewest points allowed by the program over a five-game stretch since 1960.

Omosigho enters Week 10 as the FBS leader with five forced fumbles. Among Big Ten players, he ranks third in tackles for loss per game (1.3), fourth in sacks per game (0.7), and fifth in total tackles per game (7.8).

The nod from the Lombardi Award is the latest in a long string of national recognition for Omosigho. Just last week, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in college football. He was also named a First Team Midseason All-American by the Associated Press.

A native of Crandall, Texas, Omosigho was named a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist. He was also added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Sept. 30.

Omosigho was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week following his Week 1 performance at California on Sept. 5. He nearly doubled his previous career high in tackles with 14 in addition to posting 2.0 tackles for loss, including a strip sack in the 45-24 win. Two weeks later, he was recognized as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after posting 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks in a 52-38 win over Purdue on Sept. 19.

Omosigho and the Bruins return to action this Saturday, Nov. 7, traveling to face Big Ten rival Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) in FOX’s Big Noon game. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.