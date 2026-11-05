Dr. Judith R. Holland Selected to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Dr. Judith R. Holland, the architect of women's athletics at UCLA, has been selected for induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

The 2027 induction ceremony will take place on June 26, 2027 at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. Joining Holland in the Class of 2027 are Diana Taruasi, Sandy Brondello, Mike Thibault, Dee Kantner and Molly Bolin Kazmer. Holland is the fifth Bruin to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, joining coach Billie Moore and players Denise Curry, Ann Meyers-Drysdale and Natalie Williams.

Throughout her over 20 years at UCLA, Holland was regarded as the nation's foremost women's athletics administrator. She came to UCLA in 1974 as the UCLA Women's Athletic Director, and a year later awarded Ann Meyers the school's first full athletic scholarship for a female athlete. Meyers would go on to lead UCLA to the 1978 AIAW National Championship. Holland became the Senior Associate Athletic Director when the UCLA women's and men's departments merged in 1980, with major responsibilities for both women's and men's sports.

In 1980, Holland was the driving force behind the merger of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) and the NCAA, leading to the popularity and achievement of women's collegiate athletics. Under her guidance, UCLA won the top national women's program award a record 10 times and finished no lower than second in the award's 17-year history. During that time period, the Bruins won a total of 37 national championships.

While at UCLA, Holland was the chair of the NCAA Women's Basketball Committee (1989-93), chair of the Olympic Liaison Committee, vice-president of the Pac-10 Conference and chair of the Pac-10 Gender Equity and Compliance Review committees. She also served as Competition Director for the 1984 Olympic Games basketball venue in Los Angeles and was a member of the USA Basketball Board of Directors. Holland was the impetus behind UCLA hosting an NCAA record six championships in 1984.

Holland also founded and served as chair of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards program, which has honored the nation's top female collegiate athletes for the past 50 years.

In 1990, she received the university's highest service award when she was honored by the UCLA Alumni Association, and in 2010, she was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame.