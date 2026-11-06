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Jessie Fleming advances the ballJessie Fleming advances the ball

Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming (photo courtesy NWSL)

Eleven UCLA Alumnae in NWSL Playoff Race

Women's Soccer

The NWSL Championship will take place on Nov. 21 at Audi Field.

The 2026 NWSL Playoffs begin on Nov. 6 with 11 UCLA alumnae on the eight contending teams. 

The No. 1 seed and winner of the NWSL Shield is Gotham FC, which boasts two Bruins in Sofia Cook (2022-24) and Ryan Campbell (2024). Gotham has captured two of the last three NWSL Championships, winning in 2023 and 2025.

Local team Angel City FC has three Bruins on the squad - Sydney Leroux (2008-11), Faith Nguyen (2021-23) and Jennie Immethun (2025). This is Angel City's second-ever postseason appearance and first since 2023. The club enters the playoffs on a 10-game unbeaten streak and is seeded No. 5. 

The No. 6 seed Portland Thorns also have three Bruins on their roster - Jessie Fleming (2016-19), Jayden Perry (2021-24) and Reilyn Turner (2020-23). Portland has reached the NWSL playoffs every year but one and won NWSL titles in 2013, 2017 and 2022. 

Seattle Reign FC is home to players Mia Fishel (2019-21) and Neeku Purcell (2022-23) and interim assistant coach Lauren Barnes (2007-10).

Kicking off quarterfinal action on Friday, Nov. 6 will be No. 2 San Diego Wave FC vs. No. 7 Utah Royals. Angel City FC will play at No. 4 Kansas City Current on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. On Sunday, Nov. 8 Gotham FC and Seattle face off at 9:30 a.m. PT on ABC, while Portland takes on No. 3 Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. PT on ABC. The semifinals will take place Nov. 13-15, and the Championship will be held on Nov. 21 at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The Championship match will air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT. 