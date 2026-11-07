Cooper, Ryan Advance in Championship Bracket at AVCA Nationals

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - UCLA's Harper Cooper and Alina Ryan went 2-0 on day one of the AVCA Beach National Championships to advance in the championship bracket. The seventh-seeded pair won both opening day matches in straight sets, beating Tampa's Lauren Duke/Kaelyn Fredette-Huffman 21-15, 21-8 before taking down Oregon's Bella Gamache/Elsa Snipes 21-15, 21-18.

Cooper and Ryan will play 10th-seeded Addison Junk and Avery Junk from Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9:15 a.m. CT/7:15 a.m. PT. The winner of that match will move on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of 18th seeded Karynn Garrow/Mae Manthe from Grand Canyon and second-seeded Erin Inskeep/Logan Walter from Cal Poly on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. PT. The semifinal will take place at 5:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. PT.

No. 24 seed Taylor Ford and Cora Loomer split their matches on Friday, winning the opening match against South Carolina's Annalyse Askew/Brooke Balue 21-15, 17-21, 15-11. Ford and Loomer, however, fell in a closely-contested match to No. 9 seed Tineke Hinton/Demi Wagdy from Long Beach State in the next round 22-24, 18-21.

ESPN+ will televise the semifinals and selected quarterfinal matches on Saturday. Non-broadcasted matches on courts 1 and 2 will be streamed on the AVCA YouTube channel. Click here for the broadcast schedule.