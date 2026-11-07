Postgame Notes - UCLA at Minnesota

POSTGAME NOTES
No. 5 UCLA 34, Minnesota 20
Minneapolis, Minn. (Huntington Bank Stadium)
Nov. 7, 2026
Records: UCLA (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)
Up Next: UCLA vs. Illinois – Rose Bowl Stadium – Nov. 13, 2026 (6 p.m. PT) – FOX
TEAM NOTES
Individual Notes
QB Ty Dieffenbach
• Threw for a career-high 303 yards and matched his career-high with three touchdown passes
• Recorded his first multi-TD performance as a Bruin and third of his career
• Connected with Aidan Mizell for a pair of 75-yard TD passes in the fourth quarter. They were the longest completions of his career (previous long: 70).
• He’s the only FBS player since at least 1995 to pass for 300+ yards on eight or fewer completions.
WR Aidan Mizell
• Reeled in a pair of 75-yard touchdown passes, on consecutive offensive plays, in the fourth quarter for UCLA
• They were his second and third TD catches of the year, all going for 75+ yards
• He’s the first Bruin receiver with a 100-yard receiving game this season, and first overall since Titus Mokiao-Atimalala vs. Maryland in 2025
• He’s the first Bruin with 150 receiving yards since Greg Dulcich vs. USC in 2020
RB Wayne Knight
• Recorded a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter
• It marked his ninth consecutive game with a TD. He’s recorded a rushing touchdown in 8-of-9 games this year for UCLA
• Knight is now tied for 7th in UCLA single-season program history with 15 total touchdowns this season (13 rushing, 2 receiving)
• He is the first Bruin with a TD (non-passing) in nine straight games since Joshua Kelley did so over the 2018-19 seasons
• Knight is the first UCLA player with a nine-game TD streak (non-passing) in a single season since at least 1995
• Finished with 109 rushing yards on 18 carries. It was the fourth time this season and ninth time in his career that he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.
TE Noah Fox-Flores
• Recorded a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter
• It was his first TD catch of the year and second of his career (first since Sept. 9, 2025 at UNLV)
• It was the longest catch of his career
WR Aidan Mizell
• Reeled in a 75-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter
• It was his second TD catch of the year, both going for 75+ yards
RB Troy Leigber
• Blocked a punt in the third quarter. It was his second blocked punt of the year (both occurring in the last three games)
• He’s the first Bruin with multiple blocked kicks in a single season since Datone Jones in 2012
LB Jalen Woods
• Matched a career high and led the team with 11 tackles
DB Scooter Jackson
• Grabbed his third interception of the season and fourth of his career. He’s second on the team in INTs.
LB Donvayn Pellot
• Made his first-career start and 26th-career appearance
P Chase Barry
• Served as UCLA’s primary punter for the first time this season
• Recorded his first punt as a Bruin since Aug. 31, 2024 at Hawaii