Postgame Notes - UCLA at Minnesota

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 5 UCLA 34, Minnesota 20

Minneapolis, Minn. (Huntington Bank Stadium)

Nov. 7, 2026

Records: UCLA (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA vs. Illinois – Rose Bowl Stadium – Nov. 13, 2026 (6 p.m. PT) – FOX

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA is 9-0 to start a season for the fourth time in program history, and first time since 1998.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 9-0 (he was previously the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0)

• Coach Chesney has now won 19 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025

• Coach Chesney recorded the 100th conference win of his head coaching career

• UCLA went ahead for good with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It came on the first play of that drive, the third time this season that UCLA has found the end zone on an opening play of a drive (both of the previous occurences came in the season opener at California on Sept. 5). They later added their fourth one-play scoring drive of the year.

• The Bruins scored again on their very next offensive snap (again on a 75-yard pass from Dieffenbach to Mizell). It’s the first time this year the Bruins have scored on consecutive offensive plays.

• The Bruins improved to 2-3 all-time against Minnesota, and recorded their first-ever win over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis (previously 0-1)

• UCLA remains the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten

• As of publication, only three undefeated teams remain in the FBS (UCLA, Miami, Utah)

• Over its last seven games, UCLA has held its opponents to a 21-for-101 clip (20.8%) on third downs. Minnesota was 4-for-15 in third-down situations.

• UCLA has held its opponent under 33% on third downs in eight straight games, including four games under 20%

• The Bruins allowed 11 third-down conversions vs. Cal in the season opener; since then they’ve allowed just 21 total over eight games

• UCLA allowed just 91 rushing yards

• UCLA has held its opponent under 100 yards rushing in six games this season (all occurring over the last seven games)

• A season-high total of 22 players recorded a tackle for UCLA

• Seven different receivers caught a pass for the Bruins (on eight completed passes)

• UCLA had a season-high eight pass breakups

• The Bruins had 466 yards of total offense. It was the squad’s third-highest total of the year, and fifth time eclipsing 400 yards of total offense.