Swim and Dive Wraps Up Competition at USC Quad Meet

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s Swimming and Diving team returned to action at the USC quad meet on Friday Nov. 6 and Saturday Nov. 7 against No. 24 Arizona, No. 16 Arizona State and No. 18 USC.



Final scores from the meet were Arizona 154 and UCLA 145, and Arizona State 184, UCLA 115.



On the opening day the Bruins competed across two sessions, the first taking place at noon PT and the second started at 5 pm PT.



To open the meet, sophomore Jada Duncan placed fourth in the 100 fly, touching the wall in 52.71. In the 200 breaststroke, senior Sarah Bennetts earned a fourth place finish, tying for the spot in 2:10.84.



As for the 50 free, junior Claudia Yovanovich claimed third place, finishing in 22.33. In the 200 back, freshman Olivia Sina earned seventh, touching the wall in 1:57.30.



The Bruins added another top five finish in the 400 free relay. Anna Wetteland, Alexis Schaffer, Bennetts, and Duncan combined to finish in third place in 3:15.45.



UCLA’s best result in the morning session came on the diving boards. Transfer student Audrey Thordarson-Wehner placed second in the 1-meter competition, with a score of 270.00, and qualified for zones in the process. Additionally, Molly Brascia took third overall, with a score of 267.25.



In the second session, UCLA had a strong start in the 200 medley relay. Yovanovich, Bennetts, Duncan and Wetteland claimed second in 1:36.37.



Alex Fox took sixth overall in the 500 free in her second collegiate event. Ava Ottsen took part in the 200 fly and finished in 1:58.26 to take sixth overall.



Duncan continued her strong meet with a fifth place finish in the 100 fly. The sophomore touched the wall in 49.13.



Sarah Bennetts added another podium for the Bruins, this time in the 100 breast. The senior came in second place, and finished in 1:00.09.



As for the third session on Saturday, UCLA had BLANK podium finishes.



To open the final day of competition, freshman Sora Koike earned sixth place in the 200 free, finishing the race in 1:46.98. Junior Anna Wetteland followed Koike’s performance with a seventh place finish in 1:47.02.

As for the 100 back, Claudia Yovanovich claimed second place, finishing in 52.79. Olivia Sina added another top 10 finish, taking 10th in 55.31.



In the 200 IM, senior Erica Jaffe finished in 10th place, touching the wall in 2:03.26.



On the diving boards, Senior Molly Brascia earned a second place finish in the three meter competition, scoring 276.90.



Freshman Alex Fox earned a second place finish in the 1000 free, touching the wall in 9.52.89. Mia Bugarin added another top five finish for the Bruins, taking fifth in 10:05.38.



The Bruins wrapped up the meet with the 400 medley relay, finishing in 3:33.26.



Up Next: The UCLA diving crew returns to the Uytengsu Aquatics Center next weekend Nov. 12-14, for the USC Diving Invitational.