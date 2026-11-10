Bruins Wrap San Diego Fall Classic with Two Podium Finishes

SAN DIEGO – UCLA Women’s Rowing completed its fall regatta at Mission Bay on Sunday with two podium finishes at the San Diego Fall Classic.
The women’s open 8+ saw four Bruin crews on the water early Sunday morning; two of the four shells finished in the top five on the leaderboard, and all four finished in the top eight of the 15-crew race. The “A” squad finished in 15:17.327, good for second place, and the “B” crew came in fifth with a 15:42.356. The “C” and “D” shells came in sixth and eighth, respectively, to round out the Women’s Open 8+ competition.
UCLA’s frosh/novice 8+ was in a league of its own in the three-shell race against San Diego State and Arizona State. The Bruins finished in 16:39.936, nearly three minutes ahead of the Aztecs (19:18.503) in second.
Results
Women’s Open 8+
A – 2nd, 15:17.327
B – 5th, 15:42.356
C – 6th, 16:08.048
D – 8th, 16:32.565
Women’s Open Frosh/Novice 8+
UCLA – 1st, 16:39.936
SDSU – 2nd, 19:18.503
ASU – 3rd, 20:35.158
Lineups
Women’s Open 8+ A
8 – Sarah Brunel
7 – Siena McDermott
6 – Kate Vail
5 – Bridget McLaughlin
4 – Cleopatra Tahawi
3 – Jill Zwart
2 – Stella Bittman
1 – Dora Szogi
Cox – Eve Hauge
Women’s Open 8+ B
8 – Amalia Holbrook
7 – Maeve Bogue
6 – Brigid Bachman
5 – Adella Kraski
4 – Bridget McTear
3 – Sophie Beck
2 – Sophie Goldstein
1 – Grace Steinmeier
Cox – Violet Collier
Women’s Open 8+ C
8 – Eden Smith
7 – Sophia Slosek
6 – Liana Hoffman
5 – Grace Janes
4 – Agne Kubaitye
3 – Claire Prindiville
2 – Teah Holbrook
1 – Lydia Hales
Cox – Annie Tatum
Women’s Open 8+ D
8 – Noelle Walsh
7 – Maia Freeman
6 – Charlotte van der Wiele
5 – Fearne Rosenbauer
4 – Kate Shackelford
3 – Jess Tavendale
2 – Sophie Kahler
1 – Alyssa Cuban
Cox – Claire Fullington
Women’s Open Frosh/Novice 8+
8 – Jacqueline Page
7 – Sumner Bowers
6 – Danica Wells
5 – Emma Greiderer
4 – Maya Mosher
3 – Jocelyn Demorest
2 – Chloe Bosma
1 – Noa Berman
Cox – Lily Skinner