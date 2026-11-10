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Dodd Named MPSF Player of the Week After Historic PerformanceDodd Named MPSF Player of the Week After Historic Performance

Ryder Dodd (photo by Suzi Mellano-Marvel)

Dodd Named MPSF Player of the Week After Historic Performance

Men's Water Polo

Junior scored UCLA- and MPSF-record 12 goals in 19-9 win against No. 7 UC San Diego on Saturday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Ryder Dodd of UCLA men’s water polo was named MPSF West/Delfina Player of the Week on Monday after turning in a record-breaking performance over the weekend. He becomes the conference’s second two-time recipient this season, having also won on Oct. 5.

Dodd, a junior from Long Beach, Calif., shattered the UCLA and MPSF single-game goals records with 12 in a 19-9 victory against No. 7 UC San Diego on Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center. Of his dozen goals, 10 came without a miss during the second half.  Dodd made 12 of 14 attempts overall and tacked on a fourth-quarter assist.

Prior to his historic performance, there was no known occurrence of a Bruin scoring more than eight goals in a game (Dodd was one of three). A pair of MPSF East players had 10-goal games in 2024. The MPSF West record was nine, accomplished by Stanford’s Bret Bonanni in 2015.

Dodd now leads all MPSF West players with 61 goals on the year. In addition to Dodd’s prior acknowledgement, UCLA’s Nate Tauscher won the award on Sept. 28. Bruin Luka Gladović is tied for the league lead with three MPSF West/S&R Sport Newcomer of the Week honors.

2026 MPSF WEST/DELFINA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Week

Player, Team

Aug. 31

Robert López Duart, USC

Sept. 7

Efe Naipoglu, USC

Sept. 14

Tomas Perrone, California

Sept. 21

Bernardo Herzer, Stanford

Sept. 28

Nate Tauscher, UCLA

Oct. 5

Ryder Dodd, UCLA

Oct. 12

Efe Naipoglu, USC

Oct. 19

Aran Pina, California

Oct. 26

Ben Forer, Stanford

Nov. 2

Beso Akhvlediani, California

Nov. 9

Ryder Dodd, UCLA