Quan, van Loben Sels Seal NCAA Championship Berths

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rudy Quan and Emon van Loben Sels of UCLA men’s tennis will make return trips to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships after strong showings in the desert. Quan reached the singles semifinals and teamed with van Loben Sels to finish third in doubles at the ITA West Sectional Championship, held at the Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center.



Also in action for the Bruins were Cassius Chinlund and Andy Nguyen. All four competed in singles play, with Quan/van Loben Sels the only doubles duo from Westwood.



Quan was seeded first in the singles draw and received the best shot from each of his first two opponents, beating both Ferran Redza of Santa Clara and Nikola Djosic of Arizona State in three sets. Then, needing just a semifinal-round spot to qualify for NCAAs, Quan took down Marko Maksimovic of UNLV 6-3, 6-4. Quan also qualified for the singles tournament in 2025.



Chinlund and van Loben Sels each picked up a singles win before being eliminated in Round 2. Nguyen suffered a first-round loss to No. 67 Zoran Ludoski of Arizona, but bounced back to knock off Montana’s Duncan McCall 6-2, 6-1 in an added match.



No. 4 seed Quan/van Loben Sels outlasted Sep de Visser/Timo de Visser of Idaho State in a 10-point tiebreaker to start doubles action. The UCLA tandem then took down No. 56 Alex Aney/Timofey Stepanov of California in a 6-2, 6-1 display before bowing out against No. 49 and top-seeded Max Exsted/Nathan Trouve of USC in another super tiebreaker.



One more 10-pointer stood between Quan/van Loben Sels and an NCAA berth. The pair bested Glib Sekachov/Cole Stelse of Arizona 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(8) in that one, sealing the second trip for each in as many years. Quan played alongside Aadarsh Tripathi in 2025, while van Loben Sels teamed with Spencer Johnson.



The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will be held Nov. 17-22 at Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. Singles begins on Day 1 and doubles on Day 2. Both championship matches are played on the final day.