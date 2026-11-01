Natalie Nakase Leads Golden State Valkyries to WNBA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA alumna Natalie Nakase has led the Golden State Valkyries to the 2027 WNBA Championship with a Game 7 win over the Atlanta Dream on Halloween.
SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA alumna Natalie Nakase has led the Golden State Valkyries to the 2027 WNBA Championship with a Game 7 win over the Atlanta Dream on Halloween.
Nakase makes history as the first-ever Asian-American woman to lead her team to a WNBA title; she also has led the Valkyries to a title two years into her franchise’s existence, which marks a new record in the NBA and WNBA.
The Class of 2003 graduate now boasts three WNBA titles on her résumé; the first two came with the Las Vegas Aces during her tenure as an assistant coach.
Former vice president Kamala Harris sent a message of congratulations to the Valkyries on social media.