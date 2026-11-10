Aarnisalo Joins Finland for 2027 EuroBasket Qualifiers

LOS ANGELES – Junior guard Elina Aarnisalo joins Finland’s senior national team for the 2027 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers this week for a pair of games against Lithuania.



All games will be broadcast to FIBA’s YouTube channel.



Aarnisalo will miss UCLA’s home matchups against Arizona (Nov. 12) and Princeton (Nov. 15) before returning to the Bruins early next week. Through her first two appearances this season, the Finnish guard is averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.



As one of the host countries of next year’s competition, the Finnish national team has secured an automatic qualification for next year’s tournament. Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, and Sweden will serve as the 2027 FIBA hosts.



Finland has one win and one loss under its belt from last year’s qualifiers. The Susiladies fell to Belgium, 95-71, before taking down Sweden, 86-77, in last November’s pair of international matchups.



Game Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 12 – 8:30 a.m. PT

vs. Lithuania

Klaipeda, Lithuania



Sunday, Nov. 15 – 6 a.m. PT

vs. Lithuania

Helsinki, Finland