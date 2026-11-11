Bruins in the NFL: Week 9

A total of 15 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Bruin defenders led the way this past weekend, with three former UCLA standouts forcing fumbles in their games. LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns) had a monster game, registering career highs in tackles (15) and sacks (2.0).

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Still working his way back from offseason knee surgery, Charbonnet rushed 16 times for 77 yards to help Seattle to a 17-3 win at home over Arizona. He added one catch for 9 yards.

Week 10: Sunday at Las Vegas – 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS)

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and posted two tackles and a QB hit in the Cowboys’ road win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Week 10: Sunday vs. San Francisco – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Matt Dickerson, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars – Started and made one tackle in the Jaguars’ blowout win at Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.

Week 10: Sunday at Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Started and made two catches for 14 yards.

Week 10: Sunday at Indianapolis – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Had a busy day in Houston’s 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, drilling all three of his field goal attempts and five PAT attempts. His 14 points matched a season high. His long make was from 56 yards, the fourth time he’s converted a 56+ yard field goal in 2026.

Week 10: Sunday at Cleveland – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and helped the Rams to a 20-13 win on the road at Washington on Sunday. Lake had seven tackles – he’s had at least six stops in all nine of LA’s games this year – and forced a fumble on the final play of the game to seal the win.

Week 10: Sunday at Arizona – 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started at edge and made a big play early for Indianapolis, knocking the ball out of Dallas QB Dak Prescott’s hand pre-throw for a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered by the Colts. Indianapolis scored on the ensuing possession to a take a 7-3 lead. Latu finished one tackle and a pair of QB hits.

Week 10: Sunday vs. Miami – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Posted two tackles, including a 3-yard TFL, against Green Bay.

Week 10: Sunday vs. Detroit – 6:30 a.m. PT (Munich, Germany)

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, San Francisco 49ers – Had a disruptive day to help San Francisco to a 38-17 win over Las Vegas, notching three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and two QB hits.

Week 10: Sunday at Dallas – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and recorded five tackles, tied for the second-highest single-game total of his career. His play up the middle helped Dallas eke out a 27-23 win on the road at Indianapolis.

Week 10: Sunday vs. San Francisco – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – The second-year pro turned in arguably the top statistical performance of his career in Browns’ OT battle with New Orleans on Sunday. He started and posted a career-high 15 tackles, nearly twice as many as any other Brown defender. He also co-led the squad with 2.0 sacks, marking his first-career multi-sack performance, and forced his third fumble of the year.

Week 10: Sunday vs. Houston – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Had one reception for six yards. Played seven offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

Week 10: Thursday at New York Giants – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)