Cross Country Treks to Sacramento for NCAA West Regional

The UCLA cross country team continues its championship season this Friday Nov. 13, traveling north for the 2026 NCAA West Regional at the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento, Calif.

The Regional – hosted by Sacramento State – opens with the women’s 6K race at 9 a.m. PT followed by the men’s 10K race at 10 a.m. PT.

The top two teams on both the men's and women's sides will automatically advance to the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships. An additional 13 teams across the nine regions will receive an at-large bid. Individual racers can still advance to NCAAs by placing top-25 overall in the regional and in the top four among runners from non-qualifying schools.

This year’s NCAA Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 in Terra Haute, Ind.

Live results from Sacramento can be viewed HERE.

The Bruins are coming off a pair of top-10 finishes at the Big Ten Championships, with the women coming in eighth and the men 10th at last month’s league championships in Verona, Wis. It was the highest finish yet for the UCLA women at the Big Ten Championships. Evie Marheineke (20:33.7, 29th) and Henry Coughlan (23:59.4, 41st) were the Bruins’ top finishers in the women’s and men’s races, respectively.