Men's Golf Signs High School Standouts Ajax LaNasa, Jacob Whatney

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s golf program has signed high school standouts Ajax LaNasa and Jacob Watney to grants-in-aid (GIA), as announced by Bruins’ head coach Armen Kirakossian on Wednesday. Both high school seniors will enroll at UCLA as freshmen in 2027-28.



LaNasa hails from Palm Beach, Fla., while Watney resides in Clovis, Calif.



LaNasa, who attends Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., has had a decorated junior golf campaign over the past several years. With his high school program, he was the 2025 FHSAA Class 1A Region 4 individual champion, shooting a 5-under 66 at The Park West Palm to win by four strokes in a field of 71 players. He recorded four consecutive top-five finishes at the FHSAA District and Regional Championships in 2024 and 2025. In addition, he led Oxbridge Academy to the first boys’ state championship in school history across all sports in 2024 (the FHSAA Class 1A Boys Team State Champion).



“We love guys that grow up loving UCLA, and Ajax is one of those guys,” Kirakossian said. “As an East Coaster, he cannot really explain it, other than he was enamored by the colors, and his love for the Bruins continued to grow. The power of belief is clearly one of his strengths. It’s very special when a dream comes together, and that is when the magic happens. We are really happy to announce that Ajax is officially a Bruin, and we can’t wait for him to get to Westwood next fall.”



Watney, who attends Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., has registered two wins on the Junior Tour of Northern California (JTNC) at Micke Grove Golf Course and Coyote Creek Golf Club. He has finished in the AJGA top five at The Mission Club and Copper River. In addition, Watney won the boys’ division of the Mizuno West Coast Classic at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club (in Santa Rosa, Calif.) in March of 2026.



“We are thrilled to add Jacob to this team,” Kirakossian said. “He has developed into an exciting player who continues to rapidly improve. Jacob comes from a golfing family, and what really stood out to us during the recruiting process was how much he wants to win. His competitive drive will really serve him well as he begins his college career in Westwood next fall.”



Quotes from UCLA’s Signees



Ajax LaNasa: “Going to UCLA has been a dream of mine since I was six years old. To finally have this opportunity and make that dream a reality is an incredible feeling. Between the incredible campus, the world-class academics, and the tradition of excellence, I could not imagine a better place to spend my college years. Coach Kirakossian and Coach Banger are building something really special with a great group of guys. I cannot wait to get on campus and be a part of the team, getting my college career rolling.”



Jacob Watney: “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to compete for UCLA under the reigning Coach of the Year. I feel that it’s a great opportunity for me to improve my game while growing as a person.”



