No. 10 UCLA Welcomes Arizona Back to Westwood Thursday

LOS ANGELES – No. 10/12 UCLA Women’s Basketball welcomes the Arizona Wildcats back to Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial on Thursday evening for a rematch of former conference foes.



UCLA and Arizona meet for the first time since March 2024, which was the regular season finale for both teams’ final campaign in the Pac-12.



Thursday is Alumni Night and Throwback Game; find the full UCLA Women’s Basketball promotional schedule here.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

TV Talent: Tammy Blackburn, Elise Woodward

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



Ticket Information

Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.



Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Arizona Wildcats

• UCLA holds a 66-25 advantage in the all-time series against former conference foe Arizona.

• The Bruins have won three-straight against the Wildcats, including a pair of regular season wins during the 2023-24 campaign. UCLA and Arizona last met on March 2, 2024, in Tucson for the final game as members of the Pac-12 conference.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 78-42 vs. UC Irvine (Nov. 5)

• UCLA collected its second win of opening week against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, Nov. 5.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts had a career-high 17 points (8-10 FG) to lead all scorers and added four rebounds and a block to her final stat line. Four Bruins were in double figures: Elina Aarnisalo (14 PTS), Timea Gardiner (12 PTS), and KK Bransford (10 PTS). The Bruins shot 45.6 percent from the field (31-68 FG) in the victory.

• UCLA swiped 11 steals in the win, and the team scored 28 points off of Anteater turnovers.

• The Bruins held the Anteaters scoreless in the fourth quarter to close out the 36-point win.