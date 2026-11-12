Sport
Donovyn Hunter dribbles a basketball in a protective stance. The back of her jersey is visible as she looks over her left shoulder - her number, 4, and her last name, Hunter, are visible as she eyes down her defender.Donovyn Hunter dribbles a basketball in a protective stance. The back of her jersey is visible as she looks over her left shoulder - her number, 4, and her last name, Hunter, are visible as she eyes down her defender.

Donovyn Hunter (photo by Caren Nicdao)

No. 10 UCLA Welcomes Arizona Back to Westwood Thursday

Women's Basketball

UCLA and Arizona meet for the first time since March 2024, the regular season finale in their former conference.

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by Corey Mueller

LOS ANGELES – No. 10/12 UCLA Women’s Basketball welcomes the Arizona Wildcats back to Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial on Thursday evening for a rematch of former conference foes.

UCLA and Arizona meet for the first time since March 2024, which was the regular season finale for both teams’ final campaign in the Pac-12.

Thursday is Alumni Night and Throwback Game; find the full UCLA Women’s Basketball promotional schedule here.

GAME INFORMATION
Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Talent: Tammy Blackburn, Elise Woodward
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)
Radio Talent: Dave Marcus

Ticket Information
Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.


Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale.  Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.

See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.

For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.

MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Arizona Wildcats
• UCLA holds a 66-25 advantage in the all-time series against former conference foe Arizona.
• The Bruins have won three-straight against the Wildcats, including a pair of regular season wins during the 2023-24 campaign. UCLA and Arizona last met on March 2, 2024, in Tucson for the final game as members of the Pac-12 conference.

LAST TIME OUT: W, 78-42 vs. UC Irvine (Nov. 5)
• UCLA collected its second win of opening week against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, Nov. 5.
• Sophomore Sienna Betts had a career-high 17 points (8-10 FG) to lead all scorers and added four rebounds and a block to her final stat line. Four Bruins were in double figures: Elina Aarnisalo (14 PTS), Timea Gardiner (12 PTS), and KK Bransford (10 PTS). The Bruins shot 45.6 percent from the field (31-68 FG) in the victory.
• UCLA swiped 11 steals in the win, and the team scored 28 points off of Anteater turnovers.
• The Bruins held the Anteaters scoreless in the fourth quarter to close out the 36-point win.