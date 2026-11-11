Softball Announces 2027 Signing Class

Kelly Inouye-Perez, The Shelly Carlin UCLA Head Softball Coach, announced the Bruins’ 2027 signing class on Wednesday. Joining UCLA for the 2028 season are five freshmen: Eva Bustamante, Macai Johnson, Zaliyah Jones, Charlize “Chuck” Masingale and Coral Williams.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the nation’s top signing classes to Westwood,” Inouye-Perez said. “This group of five incoming Bruins features some of the most elite talent in our state, and I expect them to compete and make an immediate impact in our program. Every year, we see some of the all-time greats in our sport come through UCLA and go on to accomplish incredible things. This next generation of Bruins will carry on that tradition of excellence. I cannot wait for our fans to watch this group compete.”

Inouye-Perez’s 2027 signing class was ranked No. 4 and No. 7 by Softball America/Rivals and D1Softball, respectively. The group is headlined by pitcher Coral Williams, who was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the nation and top player from California by Softball America/Rivals.

Eva Bustamante

Pos.: Outfielder

B/T: L/R

Hometown: Eastvale, Calif.

High School: Eleanor Roosevelt HS

Club Team: Athletics Mercado Smith

Notes

Ranked as the No. 51 recruit nationally and No. 15 recruit in California by Softball America/Rivals … won back-to-back 16U PGF national championships with Athletics Mercado Smith in 2024 and 2025 … named a PGF Futures All-American in 2025 … batted .432 with a 1.474 OPS and 10 home runs in 24 games as a sophomore at Roosevelt High School in 2025, helping the Mustangs to a 19-9-1 record and a second-round appearance in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs … was high school teammates with current UCLA freshman Aubrey McLaughlin at Roosevelt.

Macai Johnson

Pos.: Utility

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Moreno Valley, Calif.

High School: Orange Vista HS

Club Team: Athletics Mercado Smith

Notes

Earned All-CIF Southern Section Division 4 honors as a freshman at Orange Vista High School in 2024 … named Orange Vista's Female Athlete of the Year as a sophomore in 2025 after batting .489 with six home runs … batted .636 (46-for-72) with a .701 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 42 runs scored as a junior in 2026 … earned All-Inland Empire first-team honors from the Southern California News Group.

Zaliyah Jones

Pos.: Infielder/Utility

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Escondido, Calif.

High School: Escondido Charter HS

Club Team: The Vault

Notes

Ranked as the No. 37 recruit nationally and No. 14 recruit in California by Softball America/Rivals … two-time Coastal League Player of the Year (2025, 2026) … three-time All-Coastal League first-team selection (2024-26) … two-time All-CIF San Diego Section second-team honoree (2025, 2026) … led Escondido Charter High School to a 21-8 overall record and the Coastal League title with a 9-1 conference mark as a junior in 2026 … batted .588 with a .657 on-base percentage, 1.681 OPS, six home runs, 15 doubles, 27 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 31 stolen bases that season.

Charlize “Chuck” Masingale

Pos.: Catcher

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Chula Vista, Calif.

High School: Mater Dei Catholic HS

Club Team: Athletics Mercado Smith

Notes

Ranked as the No. 13 recruit nationally, No. 4 catcher prospect and No. 7 recruit in California by Softball America/Rivals … named a PGF Futures All-American alongside fellow UCLA signee Coral Williams in 2026 … earned MVP honors at the 2026 PGF Futures All-America Game after homering and hitting a double off the top of the outfield wall … earned All-CIF San Diego Section first-team honors as a sophomore in 2025 and second-team honors as a junior in 2026 … helped Mater Dei Catholic High School win back-to-back CIF Southern Regional Division 1 championships in 2025 and 2026, posting records of 27-7 and 31-3, respectively … batted .360 (94-for-261) with a .425 on-base percentage, .594 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 29 doubles, one triple, 65 RBIs and 17 runs scored over her first three seasons at Mater Dei Catholic.

Coral Williams

Pos.: Pitcher

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Norco, Calif.

High School: Norco HS

Club Team: Athletics Mercado Smith

Notes

Ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit nationally, No. 2 pitcher prospect and No. 1 recruit in California by Softball America/Rivals … named the 2025 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year after leading Norco High School to the section championship … posted a perfect 17-0 record with a 0.70 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 110.0 innings that season … tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts against El Modena High School in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game … threw a perfect game in league play against Corona High School and a no-hitter against Esperanza High School … also named the Inland Empire Player of the Year by the Southern California News Group and CalHiSports' Sophomore of the Year in 2025 … earned PGF Futures All-America honors alongside fellow UCLA signee Charlize “Chuck” Masingale in 2026.