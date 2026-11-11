UCLA Gymnastics Signs Flack, Guy for 2028 Season

Standout gymnasts Mary Ellie Flack and Catherine Guy have signed with UCLA for the 2028 season, The R.C. Rothman UCLA Head Gymnastics Coach Janelle McDonald announced today.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Mary Ellie and Catherine to the Bruin Family," McDonald said. "Both bring an exceptional combination of gymnastics talent, competitive spirit and personality that will make an immediate contribution to our program. We cannot wait to have them in Westwood!

Flack, a Houston native, is a four-time Development Program Nationals competitor and a two-time DP National Team member (2026, 2025) from Cypress Gymnastics. She is coming off a strong 2026 campaign in which she earned four Top 10 finishes at DP Nationals, placing third in the all-around, sixth on vault, ninth on beam and 10th on floor. She won the Level 10 Region 3 vault championship with a perfect 10 and captured the all-around with a career-high mark of 38.600. She was also the Level 10 State vault and floor champion

In 2025, Flack was the runner-up in the all-around at DP Nationals and the Region 3 Level 10 all-around champion and Level 10 State all-around, vault and floor champion. She also competed in the 2024 and 2023 Nationals.

"Mary Ellie boasts a gymnastics skill set that is dynamic, poised and polished," McDonald stated. "She is a strong competitor who brings fun and energy to everything she does. In addition, her passion for being a Bruin is contagious. Her spirit, enthusiasm and strong work ethic make her an incredible fit for our team culture. I cannot wait to see the influence she will have on our program and the impact she will make during her time in Westwood!"

Guy, who is from Lewis Center, Ohio and trains at Gym X-Treme, finished sixth on beam and 13th in the all-around at the 2026 Development Program Nationals. The year prior, as an elite, she earned a Top 20 all-around placement at the U.S. Championships and finished eighth in the all-around, fifth on beam and sixth on floor at the 2025 Winter Cup.

In 2023, Guy was the bronze medalist on beam at DP Nationals and finished first on beam, floor and the all-around and runner-up on vault and bars at the Region 5 Championships. She went on to compete at the elite level in the American Classic and placed seventh on floor at the Core Hydration Classic.

"Catherine is a strong competitor with beautiful gymnastics and a high-level skill-set across the board," said McDonald. "She carries herself with a steadiness and confidence on the competition floor that make her a consistent and dynamic competitor. Cat’s bright, sweet and warm personality will be a wonderful addition to our Bruin Family. I am excited to welcome Cat to Westwood and cannot wait to see the impact she will make on our program!"