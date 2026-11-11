Women’s Golf Signs Shauna Liu and Lily Peng

UCLA women’s golf head coach Alicia Um Holmes announced the signings of Shauna Liu and Lily Peng on Wednesday. Liu and Peng will join the Bruins’ program as freshmen for the 2027-28 season.

Media outlet Golfweek ranked UCLA’s signing class No. 1 in the nation for the Class of 2027’s early signing period.

Shauna Liu

Hometown: Vaughan, Ontario, Canada

High School: Holy Trinity School

Liu signs with UCLA ranked No. 55 in the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking and fifth among Canadian women. The second-ranked Canadian in her signing class, Liu became just the fourth golfer in tournament history to win three consecutive Canadian Junior Girls Championships from 2024-26. Her most recent title came at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Heathlands Course) in Caledon, Ontario, where she finished at 11-under 273. Liu has also registered top 20 finishes in each of the last three Canadian Women’s Amateur Championships, one of Canada’s oldest golfing competitions.

Liu will join fellow Canadian and future UCLA teammate Michelle Xing in Westwood next fall. Watch a feature interview highlighting the friendship between the two golfers HERE.

Liu has represented Canada three times at the World Junior Girls Golf Championship from 2024-26, recording a top-10 individual finish in each appearance. Most recently, she tied for eighth at 1-over 285 in a field of 72 golfers from around the world.

In 2025, Liu won the women's amateur division at the Peloton Glencoe Invitational at The Glencoe Club in Calgary, Alberta (-5, 211), and captured the AJGA's The Nelly Invitational presented by Chevron at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. (-1, 215). Those victories earned her exemptions into the 2025 CPKC Women's Open and 2026 Chevron Championship, respectively, with the latter marking her major championship debut. Liu was also named to the 2026 Rolex Junior All-America Second Team.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Shauna to our women’s golf family!” Um Holmes said. “She is a dedicated student, a fierce competitor and a wonderful teammate who brings great energy wherever she goes. Shauna represents everything we look for in a UCLA student-athlete, and we cannot wait for her to arrive in Westwood next fall. Thank you, Shauna, for choosing to become a Bruin – and thank you to her parents for raising such an exceptional young woman.”

Lily Peng

Hometown: San Ramon, Calif.

High School: Carondelet HS

Peng signs with UCLA ranked No. 45 in the women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking and No. 12 in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Rankings. The San Ramon, Calif., native is also the top-ranked girls golfer from Northern California after winning the 2025 CIF NorCal Girls High School Championship at Berkeley Country Club (-4, 68) and the 2026 NCGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Poppy Ridge Country Club (-16, 200) (WATCH). The latter victory earned Peng an exemption into the 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn., where she advanced to the semifinals in a field of 156 golfers. Peng also reached the round of 16 at the 2026 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship before falling to future UCLA teammate Kacey Ly.

Peng was one of 13 girls selected to the 2027 U.S. National Junior Team as part of the U.S. National Development Program. She represented the United States at the 2026 Junior Solheim Cup in the Netherlands, helping Team USA to a 13-11 victory over Team Europe. Peng also competed for the United States at the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup, held at Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black in New York, helping Team USA secure a 17.5-12.5 victory over Team Europe. She won three of her four matches, contributing 3.0 points to the United States’ victory.

On the AJGA circuit, Peng won the 2025 Kathy Whitworth Invitational and recorded runner-up finishes at the 2025 PING Invitational and 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at UCLA,” Peng said. “I’m honored to be joining such a competitive and supportive golf program, as well as such an amazing academic school. I’m looking forward to challenging myself both on and off the course, learning from my coaches and my future teammates and growing as a player and as a person. I can’t wait to be a Bruin!”

“We are elated to welcome Lily to our women’s golf family in the fall of 2027!” Um Holmes said. “She is a tremendous talent with a fierce competitive spirit and the physical ability to take on any challenge the course brings. Watching her steadily climb up the world rankings has been so exciting, and we know her best golf is still ahead of her. She brings that same high-achieving mindset into the classroom, and there is no doubt she will be a wonderful fit for our program and a great addition to UCLA Athletics. Thank you, Lily, for choosing to become a Bruin – and thank you to her family for their wonderful support.”