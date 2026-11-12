Amaro, Nixon, Wright Earn All-Big Ten Honors

LOS ANGELES – Jaime Amaro, Shakir Nixon, and Tre Wright have been named to the Big Ten All-Conference second team, the Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday, November 12. This is the first all-conference selection for each of the three Bruins.
Amaro, in his first season in the conference, earns second-team honors. The Madrid, Spain, native has scored six goals and registered five assists for the Bruins so far this season, with three goals and four assists coming in conference play. Amaro currently sits in a tie for ninth in goals scored in the conference heading into the NCAA Tournament. The junior played in 16 games and made 15 starts throughout the 2026 regular season, totaling 931 minutes of action.
Nixon excelled for the Bruins in his junior season in Westwood. The Cerritos, California native earns all-second team honors after playing in all 18 matches throughout the 2026 regular season. The right back supplied plenty of goals for the Bruins, finishing with five goals and two assists for 12 points heading into the postseason, including two goals in UCLA’s 4-2 win at Penn State. The junior has recorded 1,449 minutes so far this season, the second most on the squad, and has played the full 90 minutes in 14 of his 18 appearances.
Wright wraps up his senior season with his first all-conference honors. The team's captain, Wright played at both centerback and left back throughout the year. The Austin, Texas native has played the most minutes on the team heading into the postseason, a total of 1,545 minutes, and has made 18 appearances with 17 starts. Wright has played the full 90 minutes in16 of his 18 appearances for the Bruins to date, and has helped the backline keep four shutouts throughout the season.
Up Next: UCLA finished the regular season 9-4-5 and went 4-3-3 in Big Ten Conference play, earning a berth in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Bruins will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent on Monday, November 16 at 10 am PT. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com.
2026 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Postseason Honors
Offensive Player of the Year: ZACH RAMSEY, Washington
Midfielder of the Year: Alex Hall, Washington
Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Bertos, Washington
Goalkeeper of the Year: Michal Mroz, Indiana
Freshman of the Year: Rodrigo Neri, Maryland
Coach of the Year: Todd Yeagley, Indiana
All-Big Ten First Team
Josh Maher, Jr., D, Indiana
Alex Matthews, R-Sr., M, Indiana
Oliver Moller-Jensen, Sr., F, Indiana
Michal Mroz, Jr., GK, Indiana
Andrew Darakdjian, Sr., F, Michigan State
Miles Merritt, Sr., M, Michigan State
Brandon Munson, Jr., D, Michigan State
Nick Collins, Sr., D, Rutgers
Harrison Bertos, Sr., D, Washington
Alex Hall, Jr., M, Washington
ZACH RAMSEY, Jr., F, Washington
All-Big Ten Second Team
Easton Bogard, Jr., F, Indiana
Nick McHenry, Jr., D, Indiana
Laurin Mack, Jr., GK, Maryland
Rodrigo Neri, Fr., F, Maryland
Richie Ludwig, Sr., F, Michigan State
Amer Lukovic, Grad., F, Rutgers
Zach Mastrodimos, So., M, Rutgers
Jaime Amaro, Jr., M, UCLA
Shakir Nixon, Jr., D, UCLA
Tre Wright, Sr., D, UCLA
Matthew Zachemski, Jr., M, Wisconsin
All-Freshman Team*
Michael Adu-Gyamfi, F, Indiana
Franklin Affanyi, D, Maryland
Said El Eyssami, F, Maryland
RODRIGO NERI, F, Maryland
Alex Gimple, F, Michigan
Josue Pfrommer, D, Northwestern
Jack Wayne, M, Ohio State
Sheridan McNish, D, Penn State
Jeffrey Bryjak, D, Rutgers
Hector Criado, D, Rutgers
Shaun Brun, D, Washington
JAKE GOETTING, F, Washington
Sportsmanship Honorees
Collins Oduro, Sr., F, Indiana
Albi Ndrenika, Grad., F, Maryland
Patrick O'Toole, Sr., D, Michigan
Connor O’Keefe, So., D, Michigan State
Italo Addimandi, Sr., F, Northwestern
Patrick McLaughlin, Sr., GK, Ohio State
Morgan Marshall, Sr., D, Penn State
Simon Gorczowski, So., D, Rutgers
Philip Naef, Sr., M, UCLA
Chad Sovde, Sr., M, Washington
Markie Hrvojevic, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS