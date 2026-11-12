Amaro, Nixon, Wright Earn All-Big Ten Honors

LOS ANGELES – Jaime Amaro, Shakir Nixon, and Tre Wright have been named to the Big Ten All-Conference second team, the Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday, November 12. This is the first all-conference selection for each of the three Bruins.



Amaro, in his first season in the conference, earns second-team honors. The Madrid, Spain, native has scored six goals and registered five assists for the Bruins so far this season, with three goals and four assists coming in conference play. Amaro currently sits in a tie for ninth in goals scored in the conference heading into the NCAA Tournament. The junior played in 16 games and made 15 starts throughout the 2026 regular season, totaling 931 minutes of action.



Nixon excelled for the Bruins in his junior season in Westwood. The Cerritos, California native earns all-second team honors after playing in all 18 matches throughout the 2026 regular season. The right back supplied plenty of goals for the Bruins, finishing with five goals and two assists for 12 points heading into the postseason, including two goals in UCLA’s 4-2 win at Penn State. The junior has recorded 1,449 minutes so far this season, the second most on the squad, and has played the full 90 minutes in 14 of his 18 appearances.



Wright wraps up his senior season with his first all-conference honors. The team's captain, Wright played at both centerback and left back throughout the year. The Austin, Texas native has played the most minutes on the team heading into the postseason, a total of 1,545 minutes, and has made 18 appearances with 17 starts. Wright has played the full 90 minutes in16 of his 18 appearances for the Bruins to date, and has helped the backline keep four shutouts throughout the season.



Up Next: UCLA finished the regular season 9-4-5 and went 4-3-3 in Big Ten Conference play, earning a berth in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Bruins will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent on Monday, November 16 at 10 am PT. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com.



2026 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Postseason Honors

Offensive Player of the Year: ZACH RAMSEY, Washington

Midfielder of the Year: Alex Hall, Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Bertos, Washington

Goalkeeper of the Year: Michal Mroz, Indiana

Freshman of the Year: Rodrigo Neri, Maryland

Coach of the Year: Todd Yeagley, Indiana



All-Big Ten First Team

Josh Maher, Jr., D, Indiana

Alex Matthews, R-Sr., M, Indiana

Oliver Moller-Jensen, Sr., F, Indiana

Michal Mroz, Jr., GK, Indiana

Andrew Darakdjian, Sr., F, Michigan State

Miles Merritt, Sr., M, Michigan State

Brandon Munson, Jr., D, Michigan State

Nick Collins, Sr., D, Rutgers

Harrison Bertos, Sr., D, Washington

Alex Hall, Jr., M, Washington

ZACH RAMSEY, Jr., F, Washington



All-Big Ten Second Team

Easton Bogard, Jr., F, Indiana

Nick McHenry, Jr., D, Indiana

Laurin Mack, Jr., GK, Maryland

Rodrigo Neri, Fr., F, Maryland

Richie Ludwig, Sr., F, Michigan State

Amer Lukovic, Grad., F, Rutgers

Zach Mastrodimos, So., M, Rutgers

Jaime Amaro, Jr., M, UCLA

Shakir Nixon, Jr., D, UCLA

Tre Wright, Sr., D, UCLA

Matthew Zachemski, Jr., M, Wisconsin



All-Freshman Team*

Michael Adu-Gyamfi, F, Indiana

Franklin Affanyi, D, Maryland

Said El Eyssami, F, Maryland

RODRIGO NERI, F, Maryland

Alex Gimple, F, Michigan

Josue Pfrommer, D, Northwestern

Jack Wayne, M, Ohio State

Sheridan McNish, D, Penn State

Jeffrey Bryjak, D, Rutgers

Hector Criado, D, Rutgers

Shaun Brun, D, Washington

JAKE GOETTING, F, Washington



Sportsmanship Honorees

Collins Oduro, Sr., F, Indiana

Albi Ndrenika, Grad., F, Maryland

Patrick O'Toole, Sr., D, Michigan

Connor O’Keefe, So., D, Michigan State

Italo Addimandi, Sr., F, Northwestern

Patrick McLaughlin, Sr., GK, Ohio State

Morgan Marshall, Sr., D, Penn State

Simon Gorczowski, So., D, Rutgers

Philip Naef, Sr., M, UCLA

Chad Sovde, Sr., M, Washington

Markie Hrvojevic, Sr., F, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS