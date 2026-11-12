Knight Named Paul Hornung Award Finalist for Second Consecutive Season

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight of the No. 4 UCLA football team has been named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the second consecutive season. The Louisville Sports Commission announced the seven finalists Thursday morning.

Fans can support Knight for this honor by voting online beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, at this LINK.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football. Knight was named to the Hornung Award preseason watch list in 2026 after finishing as a finalist for the award in 2025 at James Madison.

The other six finalists are Devon Dampier (Utah), Aiden Flora (Iowa State), Easton Messer (FAU), Dylan Riley (Boise State), Malachi Toney (Miami [FL]) and J’Koby Williams (Texas Tech). The winner of the 2026 Paul Hornung Award will be announced on Dec. 10.

Knight has rushed for 789 yards and a Big Ten-leading 13 touchdowns on 128 carries, averaging a conference-best 87.7 rushing yards per game. The Smyrna, Del., native has scored a touchdown in all nine games this season, matching the longest single-season streak by a Bruin since College Football Hall of Famer Paul Cameron in 1953. Knight opened his UCLA career with six rushing touchdowns in the Bruins’ first two games, becoming the first player in program history to score six non-passing touchdowns in his first two appearances.

Knight has rushed for 100 or more yards in four of his nine games this season, including a season-high 177 in a 52-38 win over Purdue on Sept. 19. He also has 17 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns and nine kickoff returns for 181 yards, totaling 1,125 all-purpose yards this season.

Knight leads the Big Ten and ranks among the top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (15) and points scored (90). His 15 total touchdowns are tied for seventh in UCLA single-season history.

Knight has been named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week three times this season (Weeks 1, 3 and 6). Combined with his selection to the Hornung Award Honor Roll after Week 4, Knight has been recognized by the award following four of UCLA’s nine games this season.

Knight and the undefeated Bruins (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) return to action Friday, Nov. 13, against Illinois at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.