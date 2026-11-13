No. 10 UCLA Bears Down on Arizona, 76-44

LOS ANGELES - No. 10 UCLA beat Arizona in dominant fashion, 76-44, in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. The Bruins held Arizona to just five field goals in the second half and limited the Wildcats to 24.1 percent shooting in the game.

Senior forward Addy Brown led five Bruins in double-digit scoring with a season-high 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Sophomore Sienna Betts recorded her second career double-double, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds and added a career-high-tying three blocks. Fifth-year senior Timea Gardiner shot 5-for-9 from the field, scoring 16 points with six rebounds. Freshman Somto Okafor scored a season-high 10 points in her first start, and fifth-year senior KK Bransford poured in 13 points with three steals.

UCLA's defensive presence stood out again late in the contest, allowing just one fourth quarter field goal after shutting out UC Irvine in the final frame on Nov. 5. The Bruins totaled 11 steals and six blocks and had just eight turnovers. Makayla Presser-Palmer and Aliyahna Morris led Arizona with eight points apiece.

The Bruins got off to a hot start, making their first four field goals. Gardiner led all scorers in the quarter with eight points, including two catch-and-shoot 3-point shots and a tough fadeaway from the corner.



Brown scored eight of her 18 points in the second quarter to carry the Bruins to a 37-24 halftime lead. UCLA's presence was felt on the boards, as the Bruins grabbed six offensive rebounds in the quarter and finished with 20 offensive boards in the game. UCLA corralled 51 rebounds overall.

Arizona came out swinging at the start of the third quarter, scoring five-straight points to trim UCLA's lead to eight, 37-29, but that was as close as it would get. Gardiner scored six-consecutive points for the Bruins to run UCLA's lead back to 14, 43-29. Betts was dominant in the third, scoring seven third-quarter points with five rebounds and two blocks. UCLA ended the quarter on an 11-0 run, capped by a pair of second-chance three-pointers by Brown and Bransford, to go up 62-39.

UCLA's momentum continued through the fourth, as the Bruins outscored the Wildcats 14-5 and held the Wildcats to zero field goals in the final nine minutes.

UP NEXT: vs. Princeton (Nov. 15)

The Bruins will return home on Sunday, Nov. 15 to face Princeton at 3 p.m. Prior to the game, at 2:30 p.m., UCLA will celebrate its 2026 NCAA Championship with a NCAA banner reveal. Tickets are on sale now at uclabruins.com/tickets.