Cross Country Wraps Season at NCAA West Regional

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The UCLA cross country team posted a pair of top-12 finishes on Friday morning at the NCAA Division I West Cross Country Regional, with the men finishing 10th and the women placing 12th.

For the men, it marked the second consecutive top-10 finish at Regionals. The women finished 12th for the fourth consecutive year. A total of 30 teams were competing in the men’s 10K and 37 in the women’s 6K.

Sophomore Evie Marheineke was the Bruins’ top finisher on the women’s side, placing 41st with a time of 20:28.6. It was the fastest 6K time of her collegiate career. It was also the second year in a row that Marheineke was the top finisher for the Bruin women at Regionals. Ailish Hawkins (20:40.9, 53rd) followed closely behind and also recorded a collegiate personal best.

Annie Ivarsson (20:56.4, 63rd) and Olivia Foody (20:58.3, 65th) both crossed the finish line under 21 minutes, and Chloe Elbaz (21:14.3, 84th) rounded out the scoring contingent.

In the men’s race, UCLA had three finishers in the top-50 and four among the top-51.

Fifth-year Henry Coughlan led the way, placing 35th with a time of 29:57.9. It was his fastest time in a collegiate 10K cross country race. Andreas Dybdahl (30:17.3, 48th) and Jack Falkowski (30:17.4, 49th) crossed the finish line at virtually the same time, with teammate Yosef Berhan (30:24.5, 51st) close behind. The Bruins’ scoring group was rounded out by Everett Capelle (30:31.7, 58th).

Women's Individual Results – 6K (UCLA – 12th, 306 points)

41 – Evie Marheineke, 20:28.6

53 – Ailish Hawkins, 20:40.9

63 – Annie Ivarsson, 20:56.4

65 – Olivia Foody, 20:58.3

84 – Chloe Elbaz, 21:14.3

120 – Gretchen Yakaitis, 21:41.0

126 – Ayanna Hickey, 21:44.1

Men’s Individual Results – 10K (UCLA – 10th, 241 points)

35 – Henry Coughlan, 29:57.9

48 – Andreas Dybdahl, 30:17.3

49 – Jack Falkowski, 30:17.4

51 – Yosef Berhan, 30:24.5

58 – Everett Capelle, 30:31.7

84 – Arrin Sagiraju, 31:09.8

120 – Josh Chu, 31:40.8

Women's Team Results (37 teams)

1 – Oregon, 38 points

2 – Washington State, 109

3 – Boise State, 112

4 – Stanford, 143

5 – Washington, 146

12 – UCLA, 306

Men's Team Results (30 teams)

1 – Oregon, 51 points

2 – Washington, 110

3 – Stanford, 115

4 – Portland, 141

5 – Arizona, 141

10 – UCLA, 241