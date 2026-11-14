Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Illinois

POSTGAME NOTES
No. 4 UCLA 22, Illinois 14
Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)
Nov. 13, 2026
Records: UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten)
Up Next: UCLA vs. Michigan– Michigan Stadium – Nov. 21, 2026 (Time/TV TBA)
TEAM NOTES
• UCLA is 10-0 to start a season for the third time in program history, and first time since 1998.
• The Bruins have now matched the program record for single-season wins (10).
• It marks just the third time UCLA has recorded 10 wins in the regular season (1946, 1998, 2026).
• With 10 victories, the Bruins have now recorded the largest year-over-year win improvement in program history (+7 wins from 2025’s 3-9 squad).
• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 10-0 (he was previously the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0).
• Coach Chesney has now won 20 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.
• The Bruins improved to 7-6 all-time against Illinois. Friday marked the first-ever meeting between UCLA and Illinois as conference-mates.
• UCLA remains the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten.
• As of publication, only two undefeated teams remain in the FBS (UCLA, Utah).
• UCLA allowed just 64 rushing yards
• UCLA has held its opponent under 100 yards rushing in seven games this season (all occurring over the last eight games)
• UCLA allowed just 240 yards of total offense
• UCLA has allowed under 300 yards of total offense in seven straight and eight games overall
• It was UCLA’s first home game with rain since Nov. 17, 2012 vs. USC (13 years and 361 days)
• UCLA held Illinois scoreless in the first half. It marked the sixth time this year UCLA has shut out a team for an entire half
• H1 vs. San Diego State, H2 at Maryland, H1 vs. Wisconsin, H1 vs. Nevada, H2 vs. Nevada, H1 vs. Illinois
• UCLA has shut out its opponent in consecutive quarters on 10 occasions this season
• Q1-2-3 vs. SDSU, Q3-4 at Maryland, Q2-3 at Oregon, Q1-2 vs. Wisconsin, Q2-3 vs. Michigan State, Q1-2-3-4 vs. Nevada, Q1-2 vs. Illinois
• UCLA has now held its opponent to seven points or fewer in 12 of 20 halves this year (60%)
• UCLA recorded three interceptions on the night
• The Bruins added on to their FBS-leading totals in interceptions (20) and takeaways (30)
• UCLA recorded multiple interceptions for the sixth time this season
• UCLA recorded 3+ interceptions for the third time this season
• UCLA had 3+ takeaways for the seventh time this season
• The Bruins recorded a safety in the third quarter on a 13-yard sack from Aiden Gobaira. It was UCLA’s first safety since Sept. 30, 2022 vs. Washington
• UCLA held the opposing QB under 50% completion for the sixth time this season in 10 games (Illinois’s Katin Houser was 16-for-34)
Individual Notes
QB Ty Dieffenbach
• Despite missing part of the game due to injury, recorded his second straight and fourth-career game with multiple passing touchdowns
CB Scooter Jackson
• Grabbed two interceptions, his fourth and fifth of the year (fifth and sixth of his career).
• Jackson now has an interception in three straight games, a first by a Bruin in 2026
• He has four INTs over his last three games, and now holds the team and Big Ten lead with five interceptions on the year
• Second Bruin this year with a two-INT game (Ta’Shawn James)
WR Aidan Mizell
• Recorded single-game career highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (176)
• Mizell reeled in five catches for 157 yards in the first half alone. That gave him back-to-back halves (H2 at Minnesota) with 150 receiving yards (307 total).
• He’s the first Bruin receiver to post 150+ receiving yards in back-to-back games since Jordan Lasley in 2017
• Over his last two games, Mizell has recorded eight receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns (prior 8 games: 7 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD)
WR Semaj Morgan
• Caught his third TD pass of the year, and first since reeling in a pair against Purdue on Sept. 19
• Finished with 56 receiving yards, the seventh time this season he’s exceeded 50 receiving yards
LB Sammy Omosigho
• Finished with a team-high seven tackles. It was the fourth time this season Omosigho led the Bruins in tackling.
QB Madden Iamaleava
• Entered the game late in the second half for UCLA
• Recorded his first-career completion (finished 3-for-7 for 21 yards)
OL Carter Sweazie
• Started at C for the first time this year. He’s now started at three OL positions for UCLA this season (LG, C, RG)
OL Jaylan Jeffers
• Started at RT. It was his first-ever start as a Bruin, and second of his career. It was the 23rd career appearance for the fifth-year lineman.
• Before Friday, RT was the last remaining offensive position for which UCLA had fielded the same starter in every game this season (Hall Schmidt).