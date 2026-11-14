Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Illinois

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 4 UCLA 22, Illinois 14

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Nov. 13, 2026

Records: UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA vs. Michigan– Michigan Stadium – Nov. 21, 2026 (Time/TV TBA)

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA is 10-0 to start a season for the third time in program history, and first time since 1998.

• The Bruins have now matched the program record for single-season wins (10).

• It marks just the third time UCLA has recorded 10 wins in the regular season (1946, 1998, 2026).

• With 10 victories, the Bruins have now recorded the largest year-over-year win improvement in program history (+7 wins from 2025’s 3-9 squad).

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 10-0 (he was previously the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0).

• Coach Chesney has now won 20 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• The Bruins improved to 7-6 all-time against Illinois. Friday marked the first-ever meeting between UCLA and Illinois as conference-mates.

• UCLA remains the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten.

• As of publication, only two undefeated teams remain in the FBS (UCLA, Utah).

• UCLA allowed just 64 rushing yards

• UCLA has held its opponent under 100 yards rushing in seven games this season (all occurring over the last eight games)

• UCLA allowed just 240 yards of total offense

• UCLA has allowed under 300 yards of total offense in seven straight and eight games overall

• It was UCLA’s first home game with rain since Nov. 17, 2012 vs. USC (13 years and 361 days)

• UCLA held Illinois scoreless in the first half. It marked the sixth time this year UCLA has shut out a team for an entire half

• H1 vs. San Diego State, H2 at Maryland, H1 vs. Wisconsin, H1 vs. Nevada, H2 vs. Nevada, H1 vs. Illinois

• UCLA has shut out its opponent in consecutive quarters on 10 occasions this season

• Q1-2-3 vs. SDSU, Q3-4 at Maryland, Q2-3 at Oregon, Q1-2 vs. Wisconsin, Q2-3 vs. Michigan State, Q1-2-3-4 vs. Nevada, Q1-2 vs. Illinois

• UCLA has now held its opponent to seven points or fewer in 12 of 20 halves this year (60%)

• UCLA recorded three interceptions on the night

• The Bruins added on to their FBS-leading totals in interceptions (20) and takeaways (30)

• UCLA recorded multiple interceptions for the sixth time this season

• UCLA recorded 3+ interceptions for the third time this season

• UCLA had 3+ takeaways for the seventh time this season

• The Bruins recorded a safety in the third quarter on a 13-yard sack from Aiden Gobaira. It was UCLA’s first safety since Sept. 30, 2022 vs. Washington

• UCLA held the opposing QB under 50% completion for the sixth time this season in 10 games (Illinois’s Katin Houser was 16-for-34)