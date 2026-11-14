Diving Wraps Up Competition at Trojan Diving Invite

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women’s diving program wrapped up competition at the Trojan Diving Invitational on Saturday. Over the course of the three-day invitational, 10 Bruins earned spots in the finals sessions.



On the first day of action, UCLA took part in the 1m competition. Sheridan Smith, Audrey Thordarson-Wehner, Laura Fisher and Maya Shtolzberg all represented UCLA, with Smith, Thordarson-Wehner and Shtolzberg all earning spots in the final.



Smith led the way in prelims with a fifth-place finish in 242.15, with Thordarson-Wehner finishing directly behind her in sixth with a score of 239.55.



In the finals, Smith was the highest-finishing Bruin, taking fifth overall with a combined score of 487.60 from the prelims and finals session.



As for Friday's action, the Bruins had three student-athletes make the finals session on 3m. Thordarson-Wehner, Fisher, and Shtolzberg all advanced out of the preliminary round.



In the finals session, Thordarson-Wehner led the way for UCLA, totaling a finals session score of 276.60, her highest score of the season, and finished in fourth overall in the event. Fisher and Shtolzberg finished in 11th and 12th respectively.



The final day of competition featured three Bruins on platform. Thordarson-Wehner and Shtolzberg both advanced to the finals session out of the preliminary round.



In the finals session, Thordarson-Wehner earned a spot on the podium with a final score of 487.95, good enough for third place in the event.



Up Next: UCLA returns to action Tuesday, November 17 at the Ohio State Invitational. Competition at the meet will run Tuesday evening through Friday.









