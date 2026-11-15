McFarland Provides Magic in Buzzer-Beating Triumph Over USC

LOS ANGELES – Chase McFarland’s last-second strike gave No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo a 13-12 victory against No. 4 USC to close out the regular season on Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center. McFarland, a fifth year who transferred from Stanford in April, was one of 11 Bruins honored during a postgame Senior Day ceremony.



UCLA (19-3, 3-3 MPSF) led 12-10 before the Trojans (15-6, 1-5) made a last-minute surge. After an Ante Jerkovic goal tied it up, the Bruins took possession with nine seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Ryder Dodd donned the 1D cap in a seven-on-six formation. The junior with four seconds left dished to Ben Liechty, who made a crosscourt pass to an open McFarland on the left wing. With USC goalkeeper Charles Mills diving back across the cage, McFarland fired in his second goal of the day.



“It’s a great read by Ben,” said head coach Adam Wright. “It’s no secret why he’s the all-time assist leader in our program. That pass is so hard. But then you’ve got to give credit to Chase for stepping in and hitting a big shot on the wing.”



Liechty finished with three assists, all made during UCLA’s second-half turnaround after trailing 7-5 at halftime. Dodd recorded a game-high four goals and made two assists of his own. Bruins Bode Brinkema and Wade Sherlock each scored twice. Griffen Price logged 13 saves and totaled 25 across UCLA’s two-game season sweep of its crosstown rival.



The game featured seven ties, four in the first half and three in the second. The Trojans converted three consecutive goals to establish a 5-3 lead after one quarter. McFarland’s initial conversion cut the deficit in half and Sherlock made the score level, but USC again seized momentum going into a break.



Dodd poured in three of his goals during the third quarter, as the Bruins turned their fortunes around. UCLA scored six times in all during the frame, retaking the lead at 10-9 and again at 11-10. Dodd found Jackson Harlan on a six-on-five chance to put his team ahead for the first time since 3-2. Dodd then answered Robert López Duart’s response with his second penalty-shot conversion of the period.



Defense ruled for most of the last eight minutes. Sherlock gave the Bruins their only two-goal lead of the game at 7:34. It was not until the one-minute mark that another goal was tallied, as Camden Kocur got one past Price. Price made three stops to end prior fourth-quarter opportunities. An ensuing López Duart steal set up the Jerkovic effort, but nine seconds proved just enough for UCLA.



The 11 Bruin seniors and fifth years who participated in Senior Day festivities were seniors Liechty, Sherlock, Max Matthews, Marcell Szécsi and Nate Tauscher and fifth years McFarland, Price, Frederico Jucá Carsalade, Ben Larsen, Vinnie Merk and Jack Merrill. Larsen and Szécsi rounded out UCLA’s goal scorers on Saturday.



The Bruins now embark on postseason play, starting with a trip across town for the MPSF Championship Tournament. USC will host the three-day event, which begins Friday. UCLA has secured the No. 3 seed, with more details to be announced Monday.