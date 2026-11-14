No. 10 UCLA to Raise Championship Banner before Princeton Game Sunday

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 3 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

TV Talent: Ann Schatz, Shimmy Miller, Camryn Irwin

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



Ticket Information

Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.



Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Princeton Tigers

• UCLA is 3-0 against Princeton in the all-time series against the Tigers. All three Bruin victories came at home.

• The Bruins and Tigers last met on Nov. 17, 2024, when UCLA squeezed out a 77-74 win over a Kaitlyn Chen-led Princeton.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 76-44 vs. Arizona (Nov. 12)

• UCLA returned to form against the Wildcats, beating the former Pac-12 foe by 32. No Wildcat achieved double-digit scoring.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts had her first double-double of the season (11 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK) in an all-around effort.

• Senior Addy Brown led all scorers with 18 points off the bench; she had 8 REB and 4 AST with just one turnover.

• Five Bruins were in double figures; Timea Gardiner (16 PTS) and KK Bransford (13 PTS) were joined by a first-career double-digit night by freshman Somto Okafor (10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL).

• UCLA swiped 11 steals for the third-consecutive game, and the team scored 26 points off of Arizona’s turnovers.



SCOUTING REPORT

• For the first time in eight seasons, the Princeton Women’s Basketball Team will be under new leadership as Lauren Gosselin was named head coach in April of 2026.

• Princeton’s starting lineup includes two Second Team All-Ivy League (Fadima Tall, Skye Belker) and two Honorable Mention All-Ivy selections (Olivia Hutcherson, Ashley Chea) from the 2025-26 season. The Tigers are 5-0 through the first two weeks, with notable wins over Belmont, Richmond and Villanova.



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad.

• The Bruins bring in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA has only trailed for 44 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 116:28 out of a possible 120 min.

• UCLA has a five-game homestand in November before facing road tests at Tennessee and against St. John’s before Thanksgiving.

• The Bruins will celebrate their championship with a banner raising ceremony and ring celebration on Sunday, Nov. 15, before UCLA’s matchup with Princeton in Pauley.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



STATS ON STATS ON STATS

• Senior Donovyn Hunter ranks in the top 15 in the nation and is 3rd in the conference in A/TO (6.50, 14th NCAA).

• The Bruins rank 11th in the nation in assists per game (22.0 APG) and only trail USC in the conference (Trojans 23.0 APG).

• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 7th in the NCAA in opponent FG% (28.0%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 24.1 DFG%)

• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.65, 19th NCAA), assists per game (22.0, 11th), rebound margin (+14.7, 26th), rebounds per game (47.3, 25th), and scoring defense (46.3 OPPG, 17th).