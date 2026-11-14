No. 10 UCLA to Raise Championship Banner before Princeton Game Sunday

LOS ANGELES – No. 10/12 UCLA Women’s Basketball will raise its 2026 NCAA championship banner in a pregame ceremony before hosting the Princeton Tigers on Sunday.
The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. PT, approximately a half hour before tip-off. UCLA alumni Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice are expected to attend.
The first 7,000 fans inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial will receive replica towels of the championship banner.
GAME INFORMATION
Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Tip-off Time: 3 p.m. PT
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Talent: Ann Schatz, Shimmy Miller, Camryn Irwin
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)
Radio Talent: Dave Marcus
Ticket Information
Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.
Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.
See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.
For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.
MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Princeton Tigers
• UCLA is 3-0 against Princeton in the all-time series against the Tigers. All three Bruin victories came at home.
• The Bruins and Tigers last met on Nov. 17, 2024, when UCLA squeezed out a 77-74 win over a Kaitlyn Chen-led Princeton.
LAST TIME OUT: W, 76-44 vs. Arizona (Nov. 12)
• UCLA returned to form against the Wildcats, beating the former Pac-12 foe by 32. No Wildcat achieved double-digit scoring.
• Sophomore Sienna Betts had her first double-double of the season (11 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK) in an all-around effort.
• Senior Addy Brown led all scorers with 18 points off the bench; she had 8 REB and 4 AST with just one turnover.
• Five Bruins were in double figures; Timea Gardiner (16 PTS) and KK Bransford (13 PTS) were joined by a first-career double-digit night by freshman Somto Okafor (10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL).
• UCLA swiped 11 steals for the third-consecutive game, and the team scored 26 points off of Arizona’s turnovers.
SCOUTING REPORT
• For the first time in eight seasons, the Princeton Women’s Basketball Team will be under new leadership as Lauren Gosselin was named head coach in April of 2026.
• Princeton’s starting lineup includes two Second Team All-Ivy League (Fadima Tall, Skye Belker) and two Honorable Mention All-Ivy selections (Olivia Hutcherson, Ashley Chea) from the 2025-26 season. The Tigers are 5-0 through the first two weeks, with notable wins over Belmont, Richmond and Villanova.
WHAT’S BRUIN
• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad.
• The Bruins bring in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.
• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.
• UCLA has only trailed for 44 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 116:28 out of a possible 120 min.
• UCLA has a five-game homestand in November before facing road tests at Tennessee and against St. John’s before Thanksgiving.
• The Bruins will celebrate their championship with a banner raising ceremony and ring celebration on Sunday, Nov. 15, before UCLA’s matchup with Princeton in Pauley.
• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).
STATS ON STATS ON STATS
• Senior Donovyn Hunter ranks in the top 15 in the nation and is 3rd in the conference in A/TO (6.50, 14th NCAA).
• The Bruins rank 11th in the nation in assists per game (22.0 APG) and only trail USC in the conference (Trojans 23.0 APG).
• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 7th in the NCAA in opponent FG% (28.0%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 24.1 DFG%)
• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.65, 19th NCAA), assists per game (22.0, 11th), rebound margin (+14.7, 26th), rebounds per game (47.3, 25th), and scoring defense (46.3 OPPG, 17th).