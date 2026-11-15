No. 9 Men's Basketball to Host Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton

LOS ANGELES – The Bruins will host Long Beach State on Monday night (7 p.m.) and Cal State Fullerton this Wednesday evening (7:30 p.m.). UCLA has opened its basketball campaign with three consecutive wins and is seeking its first 4-0 start to a season since winning the first five games of the 2021-22 campaign. Both of these upcoming weeknight games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Tickets for Monday night’s contest against Long Beach State are available here.



MONDAY’S GAME – vs. LONG BEACH STATE

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Capacity: 13,800

Tipoff Time: 7:07 p.m. (PT)

Broadcast Network: Big Ten Network

Broadcast Talent: Daron Vaught (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)

Radio (UCLA Audio Network): AM 790 (KABC)

Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Sirius XM Channels: SiriusXM 85 and SiriusXM App

Live Stats: ucla.statbroadcast.com (link here)



WEDNESDAY’S GAME – vs. CAL STATE FULLERTON

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Capacity: 13,800

Tipoff Time: 7:37 p.m. (PT)

Broadcast Network: Big Ten Network

Broadcast Talent: Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)

Radio (UCLA Audio Network): AM 790 (KABC)

Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Sirius XM Channels: SiriusXM 85 and SiriusXM App

Live Stats: ucla.statbroadcast.com (link here)



UPCOMING HOME GAMES

– Monday, Nov. 16, vs. Long Beach State at 7 p.m. (tickets)v

– Wednesday, Nov. 18, vs. Cal State Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. (tickets)

– Sunday, Nov. 22, vs. Delaware at 4 p.m. (tickets)



LATEST ON THE BRUINS

– The Bruins have opened their season with three consecutive wins, heading into Monday night's game.

– Last week, UCLA moved up to the No. 9 slot in the AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

– Monday night's game will mark UCLA's first matchup against Long Beach State since a 93-69 win on Nov. 11, 2022.

– UCLA was last ranked among the nation's top 10 teams (AP Poll) in the final poll of the 2022-23 season (No. 8).

– Nikola Kusturica was honored as the Big Ten Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday, Nov. 9.

– UCLA has averaged 101.3 points per game, limiting the opposition to an average of 58.3 points per game.

– Nikola Kusturica has averaged 18.7 points per game, while Jaylen Petty has registered 16.7 points per game.

– The Bruins are seeking a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign (opened 5-0).



LAST FRIDAY'S 69-POINT VICTORY

UCLA set a program record for margin of victory last Friday (69 points), with a 106-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bruins had led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33-4 and by a 51-9 margin at halftime. The nine points allowed (first half) tied for the fewest in a half by a Bruins' opponent. UCLA had limited Howard to just nine points (UCLA led, 29-9) in the first half in a 63-52 win at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 19, 1983. The Bruins forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff into 30 turnovers. Nikola Kusturica scored a team-leading 17 points as one of six UCLA players to score in double figures.



BRUINS REGISTER 51-POINT WIN

UCLA's 51-point victory margin over North Florida (114-63) marked the largest by a Bruins' squad since a 51-point win (113-62) over Wyoming in a home contest on Dec. 23, 2008. UCLA rolled past North Florida by 51 points (114-63), registering a 35-0 scoring run late in the opening half. North Florida led the Bruins, 18-17, before UCLA scored the game's next 35 points to lead by a 52-18 margin. UCLA led North Florida at the intermission, 52-20. Nikola Kusturica shot 10-for-12 in the win, sinking each of his first nine shot attempts. He also opened the game 4-for-4 from 3-point distance.



FRESHMAN PRODUCTION

Nikola Kusturica's 29-point game against North Florida (Nov. 6) marked the highest single-game point total by any UCLA freshman since TJ Leaf had 32 points (and 14 rebounds) in a win at Washington State on Feb. 1, 2017. Only Don MacLean (41-point game), Leaf (32) and Bryce Alford (31-point game) have logged at least 30 points in a game as a freshman. Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points in an NCAA Tournament victory over Western Kentucky on March 27, 2008.



KEY NOTES ABOUT UCLA

– The Bruins return six players from last season's roster. The most significant and veteran returning players include seniors Xavier Booker (7.3 ppg), Eric Dailey Jr. (11.6 ppg) and Brandon Williams (2.6 ppg) and junior Trent Perry (12.6 ppg). Both Dailey Jr. and Perry represented UCLA's program alongside head coach Mick Cronin at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.

– Stretching back to last season, UCLA has won four of its last six games against teams ranked in the top 20. Prior to Monday's win over No. 5 Arizona, the Bruins picked up wins late last year against No. 10 Illinois in overtime (Feb. 21), No. 9 Nebraska (March 3) and No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago (March 13).

– UCLA's four incoming transfer students include Filip Jovic (sophomore, from Auburn), Sergej Macura (junior, from Mississippi State), Jaylen Petty (sophomore, from Texas Tech) and Azavier Robinson (sophomore, from Butler). All four transfers played at the NCAA Division I level last season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Bruins have two games on the schedule this week (versus Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton) and will take on Delaware on Sunday, Nov. 22. Next week, UCLA travels down to the University of San Diego for the Rady Children's Invitation (Nov. 26-27). The Bruins will face Saint Mary's on Nov. 26 and either Georgetown or No. 7 Texas on Nov. 27. Taking a look at this Wednesday's home game, UCLA has gone 11-2 in the all-time series against Cal State Fullerton, including a recent 80-47 win over the Titans when the two programs last played each other (Nov. 22, 2024, at Pauley Pavilion). UCLA last played Saint Mary's in a second-round contest at the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Portland, Ore.



