Women's Basketball Beats Princeton to Cap Banner Day

LOS ANGELES – No. 10 UCLA women’s basketball defeated Princeton 55-34 in front of 8,909 on a historic Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Members of the 2025-26 team gathered for a pregame celebration of its first-ever NCAA championship and banner raising.



Joining the current players were Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Lauren Betts, who have since moved on to the professional ranks. Unable to attend due to overseas obligations related to their own professional careers were Angela Dugalić, Megan Grant, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker.



Dr. Julio Frenk, UCLA Chancellor, and his wife, Dr. Felicia Marie Knaul, helped honor the Bruins. Dr. Kenny Donaldson, UCLA’s Senior Associate Athletics Director of Academic & Championship Excellence, greeted the champions, while former UCLA women’s basketball standout Nina Westbrook and her husband, retired NBA great and UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook, presented them with custom Jordan Brand jackets.



The Bruins’ KK Bransford led all players with 14 points. Sienna Betts added 11 and a game-high three blocked shots. Donovyn Hunter logged game highs of eight rebounds and four assists. UCLA (4-0) recorded a 46-34 rebounding advantage and controlled the paint, outscoring the Tigers (5-1) by a 22-8 margin.



Princeton’s 34 points were the fewest by a Bruin opponent since Cal Poly scored 28 in a Dec. 16, 2025 contest. The Tigers shot just 23.5% (12-of-51) from the field. They were led by Fadima Tall, who had nine points.



UCLA raced out to a 7-0 lead, keyed by stifling defense that held Princeton to just 1-of-8 shooting in the opening minutes. The Bruins blocked a pair of shots and added three steals. Betts had four points across the first 10 minutes to lead UCLA, which led 14-7.



The Bruins opened up a 10-point lead in the second quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Addy Brown and Timea Gardiner, but the Tigers answered by scoring seven of the next nine points. Bransford scored five or her game-high eight first-half points in the second and UCLA led 25-17 at the break.



The Bruins broke things open in the third, going on a 9-0 run that was bookended by 3-pointers from Gardiner and Hunter. UCLA led 42-26 after three quarters, with Hunter (five) and Betts (four) and Bransford (four) combining for 13 points in the frame.



The Bruins never trailed and saw their lead grow to a game-high 22 points when Amanda Muse converted a layup with 1:19 left to become the eighth UCLA scorer.



UP NEXT: vs. Cal Poly (Nov. 19)

UCLA completes its five-game season-opening homestand on Thursday, when Cal Poly visits for a non-conference matchup. B1G+ will air the contest, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets are available HERE.